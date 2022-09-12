Fortnite leaks: New reboot mechanic to change gameplay massively

The Reboot Van was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 8, and according to leakers, the reboot system is being overhauled and will be replaced by more streamlined mechanics.
The reboot mechanism allows eliminated players who would earlier sit out for the remainder of the match to be rebooted back into the game. However, there is a catch involved, as players can only be rebooted if teammates can obtain their reboot card.
If teammates cannot acquire the card, the player must sit out for the rest of the match. While this may seem unfair, there's nothing fair about a battle royale. However, recent leaks suggest that Epic Games might revamp the game's reboot system. Here's everything we know so far.
Fortnite's reboot system is being reimagined, according to leaks
When Fortnite Chapter 3 began, leakers discovered files in-game that hinted at a new-and-improved reboot system. A Twitter user known as SouthieFromSTW1 has shed more light on the topic.
Based on the information found in the files, players will no longer have to find and secure a reboot card to bring back their teammates from the great beyond. The system automatically sends a copy of the reboot card to all the remaining teammates once the player has been fully eliminated.
To bring them back, Fortnite players will still have to find a Reboot Van to initiate the process. Here's where the biggest change comes into play. It'll cost gold to reboot the fallen teammate. At present, the amount of gold required is unknown.
Since gold is easy to find in-game, Loopers may require a fair bit of it for the reimagined reboot process to work. The leaker further stated that Epic Games might change its stance on this new mechanic involving gold. Since gold has never been an imperative currency for winning matches, not everyone looks for it in-game.
Thanks to The Reality Sapling, the need to upgrade weapons using gold has all but vanished. Coming across a legendary weapon in-game in the current season is more about timing than luck. Thus, formulating an alternative reboot method will be needed.
Rather than forcing players to spend gold to reboot their teammates, Epic can tweak the system so they can spend gold to obtain the reboot card. This would make more sense, as reboots should always be free. Here's what a few users have to say about it:
When will the new reboot system be implemented in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?
Unfortunately, no available information suggests that Epic will add the revamped reboot system to the game in the upcoming season. According to the user, while this new feature has been in the files since the start of Fortnite Chapter 3, nothing much has happened since then.
It's unclear if the developers are still working on this feature or have decided to scrap it in favor of keeping the traditional system. The phrase, "if it ain't broken, don't fix it," applies well to this scenario. Given that Epic does scrap a few things every season, it would be a lie to suggest that it will come to the game soon.
Nevertheless, with the upcoming season roughly six days away, there's still time to hope for the best. Hopefully, the developers won't change things too much as it will complicate rebooting teammates in the heat of battle.