Fortnite leaks: New reboot mechanic to change gameplay massively

The Reboot Van was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 8, and according to leakers, the reboot system is being overhauled and will be replaced by more streamlined mechanics.

The reboot mechanism allows eliminated players who would earlier sit out for the remainder of the match to be rebooted back into the game. However, there is a catch involved, as players can only be rebooted if teammates can obtain their reboot card.

If teammates cannot acquire the card, the player must sit out for the rest of the match. While this may seem unfair, there's nothing fair about a battle royale. However, recent leaks suggest that Epic Games might revamp the game's reboot system. Here's everything we know so far.

Fortnite's reboot system is being reimagined, according to leaks

When Fortnite Chapter 3 began, leakers discovered files in-game that hinted at a new-and-improved reboot system. A Twitter user known as SouthieFromSTW1 has shed more light on the topic.

Based on the information found in the files, players will no longer have to find and secure a reboot card to bring back their teammates from the great beyond. The system automatically sends a copy of the reboot card to all the remaining teammates once the player has been fully eliminated.

To bring them back, Fortnite players will still have to find a Reboot Van to initiate the process. Here's where the biggest change comes into play. It'll cost gold to reboot the fallen teammate. At present, the amount of gold required is unknown.

𝗙𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗲 @SouthieFromSTW1 UPCOMING REBOOT SYSTEM



It doesn't matter where you die in the map, the entire team will automatically receive your reboot card as soon as you get eliminated fully.

Then to reboot your teammate you gotta use gold

1 gold is currently placeholder and yes it does take away 1 gold UPCOMING REBOOT SYSTEMIt doesn't matter where you die in the map, the entire team will automatically receive your reboot card as soon as you get eliminated fully.Then to reboot your teammate you gotta use gold1 gold is currently placeholder and yes it does take away 1 gold https://t.co/beiz554JQe

Since gold is easy to find in-game, Loopers may require a fair bit of it for the reimagined reboot process to work. The leaker further stated that Epic Games might change its stance on this new mechanic involving gold. Since gold has never been an imperative currency for winning matches, not everyone looks for it in-game.

Thanks to The Reality Sapling, the need to upgrade weapons using gold has all but vanished. Coming across a legendary weapon in-game in the current season is more about timing than luck. Thus, formulating an alternative reboot method will be needed.

Rather than forcing players to spend gold to reboot their teammates, Epic can tweak the system so they can spend gold to obtain the reboot card. This would make more sense, as reboots should always be free. Here's what a few users have to say about it:

Weenor Swag Fish🐱🍅 @SwagFish03



Imagine a trio getting eliminated and getting rebooted across the map because one of their teammates managed to get away @SouthieFromSTW1 I'm sorry but this has to be the worst change a game has ever seen.Imagine a trio getting eliminated and getting rebooted across the map because one of their teammates managed to get away @SouthieFromSTW1 I'm sorry but this has to be the worst change a game has ever seen.Imagine a trio getting eliminated and getting rebooted across the map because one of their teammates managed to get away

APØLLO @MTG_Apollo @SwagFish03 @SouthieFromSTW1 If they make it extremely expensive than i’m fine with it, it gives gold more purpose. Probably 1k gold minimum @SwagFish03 @SouthieFromSTW1 If they make it extremely expensive than i’m fine with it, it gives gold more purpose. Probably 1k gold minimum

Miles 🌊 @Ham0Ween



If you pick it up, it's free. If you don't pick it up, you can go to a reboot van and pay 500 gold to get them back in the game @SouthieFromSTW1 Hopefully this is optional. It would be cool if there was like a "fee" you had to pay if you didn't pick up your friend's reboot cardIf you pick it up, it's free. If you don't pick it up, you can go to a reboot van and pay 500 gold to get them back in the game @SouthieFromSTW1 Hopefully this is optional. It would be cool if there was like a "fee" you had to pay if you didn't pick up your friend's reboot cardIf you pick it up, it's free. If you don't pick it up, you can go to a reboot van and pay 500 gold to get them back in the game

NickiTheFish24 @NickiTheFish24 @SouthieFromSTW1 NOOOOO! i don't want this i would like to have both systems so if your teammates reboot disapear then you should be able to buy them back @SouthieFromSTW1 NOOOOO! i don't want this i would like to have both systems so if your teammates reboot disapear then you should be able to buy them back

𝐊: @KnolladXO @SouthieFromSTW1 I don’t like this tbh. Maybe it’s just me, but I like the idea of “You have the reboot card? You’re back in. You’re not? You’re not back in” instead of always being able to be rebooted (assuming you’ll have gold or someone else will) @SouthieFromSTW1 I don’t like this tbh. Maybe it’s just me, but I like the idea of “You have the reboot card? You’re back in. You’re not? You’re not back in” instead of always being able to be rebooted (assuming you’ll have gold or someone else will)

Mrpayton @Mrpayton1

Reboot Van is way too slow, way too loud & you can't even turn around while reviving which leaves you entirely vulnerable it desperately needs a rework but this ain't it @SouthieFromSTW1 Even less of an incentive to revive your teammates,Reboot Van is way too slow, way too loud & you can't even turn around while reviving which leaves you entirely vulnerable it desperately needs a rework but this ain't it @SouthieFromSTW1 Even less of an incentive to revive your teammates, Reboot Van is way too slow, way too loud & you can't even turn around while reviving which leaves you entirely vulnerable it desperately needs a rework but this ain't it

When will the new reboot system be implemented in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

Unfortunately, no available information suggests that Epic will add the revamped reboot system to the game in the upcoming season. According to the user, while this new feature has been in the files since the start of Fortnite Chapter 3, nothing much has happened since then.

𝗙𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗲 @SouthieFromSTW1 Again this is ingame view of how it works

This actually has been in the files since chapter 3 season 1

It's either Epic is still working on it or it's scrapped

Which I'm scared it might have gotten scrapped :/ Again this is ingame view of how it worksThis actually has been in the files since chapter 3 season 1 It's either Epic is still working on it or it's scrappedWhich I'm scared it might have gotten scrapped :/

It's unclear if the developers are still working on this feature or have decided to scrap it in favor of keeping the traditional system. The phrase, "if it ain't broken, don't fix it," applies well to this scenario. Given that Epic does scrap a few things every season, it would be a lie to suggest that it will come to the game soon.

Nevertheless, with the upcoming season roughly six days away, there's still time to hope for the best. Hopefully, the developers won't change things too much as it will complicate rebooting teammates in the heat of battle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi