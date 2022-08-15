Fortnite player reboots teammate during end zone, absolutely regrets his decision

The end-game of a Fortnite match is an intense place to be. With bullets flying everywhere, it takes a lot of skill just to stay alive. Depending on how good the players were during the mid-game, they might find themselves in a good position or surrounded by opponents. Unfortunately, the latter applied to an unfortunate duo who decided to reboot in the end zone.

Players 'PWR looter1337' and 'volxgod' found themselves trapped in the middle of the upcoming safe zone with nowhere to run. To make matters worse, PWR looter1337's teammate had been eliminated.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



One sound of that siren and the next thing you know you're defending your ground against the whole lobby

#Fortnite Don't get me wrong I love Reboot Vans, but can we make it so the entire Map isn't alerted after you reboot?One sound of that siren and the next thing you know you're defending your ground against the whole lobby Don't get me wrong I love Reboot Vans, but can we make it so the entire Map isn't alerted after you reboot?One sound of that siren and the next thing you know you're defending your ground against the whole lobby#Fortnite https://t.co/9OvEJ10FYo

Thankfully, a Reboot Van was within reach, and with some quick thinking, some walls were erected to provide protection from the hail of bullets. Unfortunately, rebooting was a terrible decision in this instance, a decision that the players will live to regret.

Reboot gone wrong in Fortnite

In Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8, Reboot Vans were introduced to the game. Players can use them to bring back opponents to fight another day. As long as one teammate is alive and is able to collect Reboot Cards, the entire team stands a chance to fight again.

During matches, these Reboot Vans provide a lot of tactical support. Players often rush to secure a van to bring back their comrade to finish the game. While things can work out, they can also result in the death of the surviving players. It's a matter of luck and planning.

Speaking of which, both of these factors were against volxgod when he was rebooted during the end-game. After PWR looter1337 was able to activate the Reboot Van, he rifted onto the map and was greeted by a hail of bullets.

While this doesn't normally happen, since they are in the middle of the upcoming safe zone, a player being rebooted is likely to get lit up like a Christmas tree. Nevertheless, against all odds, volxgod managed to reach the ground alive. Although knocked down, he was soon revived by his teammate to fight again.

Should players reboot their teammates in the end-game of a Fortnite match?

While the answer is yes, understanding when to do it will make a lot of difference. In the aforementioned example, rebooting in the seventh zone was probably not the best idea. However, this again depends on how soon the players get an opening to reboot their teammates.

Since opponents tend to shoot at players being rebooted, there's a high probability of them being eliminated mid-air. This shows that while rebooting a teammate during the end-game of a match is important, a lot of things have to be considered. One wrong move, and the entire team can be wiped out.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on a deployable reboot item, no other info about it tho but they were also working on a feature to deposit gold in reboot vans for whatever reason last season! Epic are working on a deployable reboot item, no other info about it tho but they were also working on a feature to deposit gold in reboot vans for whatever reason last season! https://t.co/Cv1YAbCnmz

Perhaps things will get easier when the Deployable Reboot item is introduced to Fortnite. But for now, players will have to stick to executing reboots with military-level accuracy and planning. Hopefully, they don't get attacked by the entire lobby and get taken out before reaching the ground.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi