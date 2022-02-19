3 best Fortnite Endgame battles (& 3 that were just pure luck)

Fortnite's competitive matches are best known for their end-game moments and zone wars battles. These battles consist of players in an intense combat situation with their opponents in a tight space.

Tarpers and IGL players take the lead for their team and lead the way by rotating to the zone. This allows time for the fragger to look for kills and refresh themselves.

These end-games can be witnessed in major tournaments such as cash cups or FNCS. In Creative, there are dedicated maps built based on endgames and zonewars to simulate similar situations for practice.

Here are some of the moments that were breathtaking from players in the endgame and others which were pure luck.

3 best Fortnite Endgame battles

1) Bugha grabbing the first win in World cup

It was one of the best Fortnite endgame matches that was witnessed during the first opening match of the World cup. The victory royale was grabbed by none other than "Bugha" who later on became the World champion.

While in the moving zone, over 30 players were fighting their way to the victory royale. Bugha made a smart move by making the classic impulse grenade move from the low-ground and hitting the final pump on his opponent.

2) Mr Savage living up to his name

Mr. Savage made one of the highest IQ plays in Fortnite during a competitive match. With two players in the final zone, it was a very difficult moment for him as he was stuck below his opponent's builds and had no way to move out due to the zone being pushed to a high cliff.

Surprisingly like other pros, he used the shadow bomb to parkour his way up the top of the mountain and grab the victory royale, while his opponent got eliminated from the storm.

3) Tfue defeating 91 players with his epic squad

During the skrimish squad match, Tfue and his teammates experienced an endgame match with more than 90+ players alive in the third zone. The game consisted of heavy input delay and lag for all players due to a lot of players being alive. Even then, Tfue and his team broke through and won the game.

3 Fortnite Endgame moments that were just pure luck

1) Clix's solo clutch

Clix by sheer luck clutched a victory royale for his trio in a competitive match. He faced his last opponent alone without his trio dying from the zone. Luckily for Clix, he wasn't tagged by his opponent even after having 20 HP, which was equal to one tap from any weapon close range.

2) Mech dominating players in Endgame

Luckily, a trio brought a Mech to the endgame during the $400k tournament. This provided a huge gameplay advantage to the team, giving them several eliminations from players tarping and rotating in the zone.

The mech shot down various players and trolled the sweaty ones at the bottom. Another lucky advantage was that the mech was at max height with no one challenging it.

3) Infinity blade being broken Endgame

The player with the username "Psalm" had the infinity blade in his possession during an endgame moment. He stayed very docile in the beginning. But as soon as the zone closed in, he found the opportunity to demolish his opponents with the blade as they were much closer to him.

Many players were shocked by this play and considered Psalm extremely lucky to have a broken item with him before the endgame.

