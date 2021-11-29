Fortnite Mech glitch is sending players flying across the map in Chapter 2 Season 8

The infamous Mech recently returned to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The mechanical robot weapon is already overpowered. However, a new glitch expands how players can use the new Salvaged Mech and use it to fly across the map.

A player recently figured out how to exploit a Fortnite glitch using the Salvaged Mech, which lets them fly across the map. It is an extremely easy glitch to do and doesn't involve a lot of steps.

Given the limited number of Salvaged Mechs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, not everyone will be able to attempt this glitch. Therefore, all players need to make sure they land and defend the Salvaged Mech before anyone else.

Step by step guide to fly across the map in Fortnite using the Mech glitch

The new Fortnite Mech glitch makes it even more powerful. Apart from missiles, shotguns, stomp, and extra health, the robot now has the ability to fly as well.

To perform this Fortnite glitch, players will have to locate a slipstream. Slipstreams were introduced along with the corruption. These are anti-gravitational streams that help players float and boost across short distances.

Players can use the Salvaged Mech in Fortnite to fly across the map using the following steps:

Land and secure the Salvaged Mech. Use the Mech to head over to the nearest corruption. Boost into the slipstream with the Salvaged Mech.

It's that simple! This Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 glitch helps players avoid the slow movement speed of the Salvaged Mech. This will certainly help players using the mech rotate faster and escape the storm just in case they get stuck.

Does the Salvaged Mech glitch in Fortnite make it more powerful?

The only thing that made it somewhat practical to counter the Salvaged Mech in Fortnite was its slow speed. However, this new glitch has made it even easier for Mechs to rotate and travel faster. Naturally, this would upset many players as the glitch technically buffed the Mech.

Fortunately, the season will conclude in less than a week, with the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event on December 4th. Therefore, even if Epic Games doesn't fix the glitch, the Mechs won't even be a part of the game after five days. Players do not have a lot to worry about, and they can try the glitch out themselves.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha