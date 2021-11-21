Game breaking creative Fortnite XP glitch is helping players reach Level 100 in a single game

Game-breaking elements are not new to Fortnite. However, some of these often turn out to be extremely frustrating for players. There is another XP glitch in the creative mode right now that is helping players gain over 100 levels in a matter of seconds.

A player discovered the XP glitch in Fortnite Creative mode, which allowed him to get infinite XP in a single game. All players need to do is use the new XP device and a baller. If done right, players end up gaining up to a 100 levels at once.

Ever since players found out about this XP glitch, they too have been trying to gain infinite XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, several other players are trying hard to bring this glitch to the attention of Epic Games so that it can be patched as quickly as possible.

Fortnite Creative XP glitch breaks game, can get players banned

In order to do the Fortnite XP glitch that helps players reach level 100 instantly, players will need to hop into Creative Mode and do the following:

Place a Baller Spawner near the island barrier. Change spawner Modified Options to "Channel 2" for all three settings. Place the new XP device in Fortnite next to the spawner. Change the XP device settings as shown in the below image.

Fortnite infinite XP Glitch settings (Image via BobCat/YouTube)

Once players have all the correct settings, they can enter the Baller. Once it breaks, players can go outside the island barrier, which will grant them infinite XP in Fortnite.

However, players should not attempt this glitch as it is a bannable offense. Several Fortnite players have already been banned for trying out this glitch.

Antre @_antre__ @LootStationYT Keep in mind that the glitch is bannable and that they could get this @LootStationYT Keep in mind that the glitch is bannable and that they could get this https://t.co/XUaLYXtNDf

Players urge Epic Games to patch the infinite XP Fortnite glitch soon

The game-breaking infinite XP glitch in Fortnite has upset several players. All those who worked hard and put in hours worth of grind to reach higher levels are disappointed with Epic Games. The glitch has indeed made everything that they worked hard for, a complete waste.

LootStation @LootStationYT I am very annoyed right now. In case you didnt know there is a xp glitch in the game right now and this glitch gives you 100s of levels in 15 minutes and this just takes away the effort put in by true grinding. I am very annoyed right now. In case you didnt know there is a xp glitch in the game right now and this glitch gives you 100s of levels in 15 minutes and this just takes away the effort put in by true grinding.

While Epic Games is already banning players, a better solution would be to patch the glitch as soon as possible before more players end up exploiting it. Given the game-breaking nature of the infinite Fortnite XP glitch, a fix might just be on its way.

