Fortnite glitch is helping players travel 1000s of meters in a single second

New day, new Fortnite glitch. Players finally get a breather from all the boring XP glitches as they finally get to enjoy a rotation one. The new glitch in the battle royale game allows one to fly thousands of meters away in a few seconds.

Players will no longer have to worry about distant circles or longer rotations. This new Fortnite glitch is so powerful that it can even shoot them outside the map. It might be a tad bit difficult for beginners. However, this is the perfect glitch for experienced players who want to reach the other end of the map quickly.

The rotation glitch in Fortnite requires at least two people to perform. Therefore, it cannot be enacted in solo game modes.

Step-by-step guide for the rotation glitch in Fortnite

Making a rotation glitch happen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 can be extremely complicated. However, if players follow the step-by-step guide, they can easily cruise through the map in a few seconds.

Find an off-road tire. Build a ramp as high as you want. At the top of the ramp, place a floor, another ramp, and a ceiling at the top of the ramp. Create a fake lag at the top of the ramp. Ask your teammate to throw the off-road tire at you as many times as you want (the more times you are hit by the tire, the farther you go). Break the ramp to send the player flying.

Players should only throw the off-road tire once or twice if they want to rotate. Throwing the tire more times than that will result in them being tossed across the map.

Rotation glitch in Fortnite doesn't work for everyone

Clearly, the rotation glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 sounds extremely fun. However, since it takes one person to throw the tires and break the ramp, not everyone in the team would be able to exploit the glitch.

This clearly isn't the best way to escape the storm unless one player has the Broom or a Shockwave Launcher.

The distance of this warp is also inaccurate. Therefore, this is also not the best method to strategically rotate as players are not sure where they will land. The glitch is mostly to have fun and randomly rotate around the map.

