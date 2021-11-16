Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Cube Town turns into a Pyramid, here is what it means

Fortnite's Cube Town has finally reached its final form. Much like the hype that builds around boss battles in RPG games, the Pyramid in Cube Town can only mean destruction and annihilation.

Fortnite update v18.40 is the last major update before Chapter 2 Season 8 finally comes to an end. The update has confirmed that the Convergence at the center of the map has indeed taken the form of a Pyramid.

With the transformation finally complete, the Pyramid is certainly going to have a huge role to play during the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. As of now, the live event is expected to take place towards the end of the season, slated for the first week of December.

Fortnite Cube Town Pyramid hints at the 'end' of the map

Less than 20 days remain until Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 officially concludes. So far, there have been several hints that have pointed towards the complete annihilation of the map. The entirety of these leaks have to do with the Cube Queen and her plans.

Ever since her arrival, the Cube Queen has been hovering over Cube Town, and it seems like she is drawing power and energy from the location. With the Pyramid now complete, she is expected to be at maximum strength, and nothing will be able to stop her from destroying reality.

According to previous leaks, there were at least 18 phases through which the Cube Town had to go through to evolve into the Pyramid. It seems like all the stages are complete, since the Pyramid finally has its structure.

Cube Town Pyramid might play a major role in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event

Fortnite's End-of-Season event for Chapter 2 Season 8 is only a few days away. Rumors have it that the live event is divided into seven stages, with each stage set to add something exciting to the storyline.

HYPEX @HYPEX



Here's the Cube Queen's banner & "Visit The Pyramid" challenge. Thanks to THE CUBES ARE 100% TURNING INTO A PYRAMID!Here's the Cube Queen's banner & "Visit The Pyramid" challenge. Thanks to @gameshed_ for pointing it out! THE CUBES ARE 100% TURNING INTO A PYRAMID!Here's the Cube Queen's banner & "Visit The Pyramid" challenge. Thanks to @gameshed_ for pointing it out! https://t.co/wxRQ77luS7

It seems like the Pyramid, through one of these stages, has a major role to play towards bringing an end to the current map.

Players will have to wait until December 5 to find out what will actually happen with the Fortnite Cube Town Pyramid. However, it is certain that the point-of-interest (POI) is at the center of everything that is happening across the map.

