Are Mechs back in Fortnite? New Brute stats, nerfs, and more explained

The infamous Mechs are close to making a comeback in Fortnite as they lead in the ongoing War Effort vote. This certainly has fans worried about the impending doom that mechs can cause if they are anything like their previous version. Fortunately, fans need not worry about that this time around.

B.R.U.T.E.s are now called "Salvaged" Mechs due to the massive nerfs they have received. These nerfs severely reduced their HP and other stats, making them more vulnerable. The damage done by these machines has also been reduced slightly in order to make them less powerful.

As of now, there is only one fully funded Salvaged Mech in Fortnite and it spawns in Pleasant Park. This has already made the POI a hot drop, given that even after the nerfs, the Mech remains extremely powerful.

Salvaged Mech in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Damage, HP, and more

The armored shields from the Salvaged Mech in Fortnite have been removed, bringing its max HP down to 900. This means that the machine is now much easier to destroy in Squads and Trio. Players might still face problems in Duos and Solos unless a bunch of players decide to target the mech together.

The HP certainly received a heavy nerf but Salvaged Mech in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 still packs a punch. Players can use it to stomp on enemies, dealing 40 damage. They also have missiles and a drum shotgun with infinite ammo, dealing 50 damage with each shot.

Players can use a single missile by firing once or charge up the fire button to shoot a maximum of six missiles at once. This will easily eliminate an enemy if even three or four missiles end up damaging them.

The Salvaged Mech in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 can also use the shotgun to take down enemies at close range. They can fire up to 11 slugs using the alt-fire button before reloading.

Should players be afraid of Salvaged Mechs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Clearly, the nerfs weren't enough to stop the Salvaged Mechs from wreaking havoc in Fortnite once again. However, the ongoing season ends in a few days, which means that the Mechs have a short lifetime. Although it might cause a fair amount of chaos, people find it worthwhile.

After all, given that the theme of the ongoing season is destruction, even players get a chance to cause as much destruction as possible before Fortnite Chapter 3 arrives.

