Is Fortnite shutting down? New leak reveals black hole will take servers down briefly

The theory surrounding the return of the notorious Fortnite black hole in Chapter 2 Season 8, is rapidly gaining popularity. In fact, these aren't just floating rumors but have actual game files supporting the theory.

If the Black Hole 2.0 event, as fans are calling it, is any similar to its Chapter 1 predecessor, Fortnite could end up shutting down. Obviously, this will not be a permanent shutdown. The servers will only be disabled for a few hours to allow developers to transition to a new Chapter.

Leakers have discovered an "empty" version of the map in the game files. However, players need not worry.

Yes, this means that the servers will shut down on December 5, but only briefly. Most importantly, the shutting down of servers means loopers will be getting an exciting new beginning.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 black hole to introduce Chapter 3

If users were asked to pick out some of their favorite Fortnite memories, the black hole from Chapter 1 would undoubtedly make it to the top 5. Clearly, they would love to witness something similar before moving on to Chapter 3.

However, the worst part about this memory was the complete blackout that prevented gamers from hopping into the game for a few hours.

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.

These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol.

Even after the first Fortnite black hole event, players were worried that the game would shut down for good. However, that was only the beginning of a new Chapter.

Chapter 2 should also see a similar transition, and the game will shut down briefly before Fortnite Chapter 3 arrives.

Fans predict outcome of Fortnite Black Hole 2.0

As soon as the leaks came out, fans started guessing what the cards hold for the future of Fortnite. A throwback to the Chapter 1 ending seems to be the popular opinion currently, but there is no certainty to suggest it will happen.

Antre @_antre__ @HYPEX Bro another 2 days of looking at this hole again @HYPEX Bro another 2 days of looking at this hole again https://t.co/rBxBtqTbGD

Loopers will have to wait for a couple of days after Chapter 2 Season 8 ends to play Fortnite again. The game will shut down for two days and will go back up on December 7. The wait on December 5 and 6 will be hard but hopefully worth it.

