From Bugha to MrSavage: 6 Fortnite pros and the traits that set them apart

Fortnite Competitive is a skill-based arena where players compete to try and grab the prestigious Victory Royale. Over the past several years, players have seen the competitive side of Fortnite grow and it hasn't stopped every since.

Pros like Bugha, Clix, Mongraal, Savage etc. have come up from Fortnite competitive and they continue to prove their mettle purely based on skill and technique. Players all around the world idolize these professionals and learn from their success and failure in the battle royale.

6 Fortnite pros and their unique game sense

1) CLIX

Clix is one of the most followed competitive players out there and the community has also started learning game techniques and tricks from him. He is highly known for his high-pressure box-fights, mechanics and building skills. One of his unique traits is that he's always one step ahead of his opponents and finds scenarios to lead him to victory.

2) BUGHA

Bugha rose to the top as the first Fortnite World Cup champion. He has shown exemplary skills through his game, environmental awareness and impeccable usage of the items to secure a win. He has a very strong aim, building mechanics and always uses everything possible to his advantage.

3) BENJYFISHY

Benjyfishy is a fun content creator and competitive player in the community. He is competitive by nature and adds his technical nous to a team game. From predicting storms to building 90s and piece control over his opponents, BenjyFishy is a master of his craft.

4) SAVAGE

Savage has been around the competitive scene since the olden days and has been a key player in the World Cup. The main aspect that separates him from others is his quick decisive clutch moments. Even if he has 0 mats, or low health, he can still conjure up a win. His most famous moment was the clutch shadow bomb play that shocked the entire community.

5) AQUA

Aqua is considered one of the best competitive solo players. He qualified for the World Cup and has played alongside various pros. Aqua is known for his aggressive gameplay and team coordination. If he spots an opponent, he won't back down from a fight and give it all to secure a win.

6) SAF

SAF is an underrated player with enough experience and has won several tourneys alongside pros like Khanada and Stretch. He pays attention to comms from his teammates and reworks his strategies accordingly.

SAF is considered one of the best "Fraggers" in-game. He acts as a patient mercenary of the team who goes lethal when stuck in a sweaty situation.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul