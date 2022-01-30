8 luckiest Fortnite moments in the game's history, ranked

Over the past few years of Fortnite, loopers have witnessed extraordinary and lucky moments in the game that cannot be replicated again. Thousands of players play the game and have come across at least one or more instances where there was pure luck involved.

Such moments are sometimes captured during a livestream or a YouTube video and are viewed by the community. Players have either got out of tricky situations or witnessed an unusual event that comes out of luck. Here are the top eight luckiest moments in the game's history.

Top luckiest moments in the history of Fortnite

1) 4000-meter no-scope snipe

No-scope trick shots are common in-game, but to accomplish a 4000+ meters no-scope snipe across the map is nearly impossible. A Fortnite player named "Titanium900" had accomplished this feat as the bullet he fired with no intent of elimination hit a looper 4000+ meters across the map.

The clip was recorded back in Chapter 1 but is still considered one of a semi-auto sniper's luckiest no-scope trick shots ever made.

2) ConsequenceYT's most deadly cannon shot

Consequence @ConsequenceYT #FaZeCon still my all-time favorite kill I’ve gotten, which also got taken down from reddit for “ear rape”. I believe I hold the spot for the best cannoneer, let me know if you tryna prove me wrong still my all-time favorite kill I’ve gotten, which also got taken down from reddit for “ear rape”. I believe I hold the spot for the best cannoneer, let me know if you tryna prove me wrong 😳 #FaZeCon https://t.co/Ld8SzA7KGv

In Chapter 1 Season 8, Cannon's introduction was a game-changing addition to Battle Royale. Several players tried to create several trick shots and eliminations, but ConsequenceYT was luckily able to successfully make one of the most insane trick shots with the canon.

The player launched himself and traveled around 300m to Salty Springs, right on top of a looper he eliminated. The player had noticed that it was a good launch while being airborne and screamed out of excitement in the end.

3) Nick got saved!

Right when the famous content creator, NickEh 30, thought he would get knocked out due to heavy fall damage, the vacuum just next to him saved him from a few inches.

This lucky moment saved him from getting knocked out and the humiliation he would have faced on his live stream. Even Keemstar posted it on Twitter.

4) Faze Mew's headless trick shot

FaZe Mew @FaZeMew I JUST HIT MY BEST TRICKSHOT OF THE SEASON.. I'M READY FOR SEASON 6 BABY. I JUST HIT MY BEST TRICKSHOT OF THE SEASON.. I'M READY FOR SEASON 6 BABY. https://t.co/0P5ScKp3vp

Many Trickshot enthusiasts usually attempt to eliminate the final remaining looper in style on the Battle Royale Island. Such a trickshot with almost zero to no chance of success was attempted by Faze Mew, who was fruitful.

The pro player built a parkour course and, in the final stage, hit the final looper in the first attempt. The shock and excitement can be seen on the pro's face itself.

5) The best crash pad used by a knocked player

The YouTuber known as "thread" posted a rare moment on YouTube where he had traveled across a mountain to his teammate while being knocked. During a fight, he was knocked down while using the Ironman's repulsors while being airborne.

This gave the user the repulsor's abilities, while he got knocked and then had hit a crash pad, which was luckily placed under him, launching him across the mountain straight towards his teammates.

6) Best RPG snipe of all time

TSM_Myth had accomplished a feat that many dream of. The most iconic moment was when myth luckily predicted his "greatest RPG snipe" back in the OG days.

Myth had precisely aimed at his opponent's location from a one-by-one build and called out that the RPG would indeed hit him. This was marked as an incredibly lucky moment in the Fortnite community.

7) Lupo travels through islands with the mech

DrLupo @DrLupo



You bent the rules.



I broke them. And the game. :)



-Lupo Dear @72hrs You bent the rules.I broke them. And the game. :)-Lupo Dear @72hrs,You bent the rules.I broke them. And the game. :)-Lupo https://t.co/JMqlCd2mEr

Dr. Lupo witnessed a rare moment in Fortnite when testing out the mechs in Battle Lab. Strangely but surely, the mech started to glitch and launched Lupo from tree to tree before finally fending him off the Battle Lab island of Fortnite.

Later on, he respawned and realized he had arrived on another island containing Creative's feature map. This was the only moment lucky players like Dr. Lupo could only witness.

8) Trash can saves the looper

A wildly unforgettable lucky moment witnessed by a YouTuber called "Fail Fortnite" has been saved from what would have been a heavy damage elimination by a trash can out of nowhere.

The looper fell out of a damaged Choppa during the end storm zone. He speculated to get knocked out or eliminated, but luckily, he fell into a trash bin, where he hid and further got killed by the storm.

