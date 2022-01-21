Fortnite secretly unvaults Rocket Launchers in Chapter 3, but there is a twist

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has presented a lot of surprises to players. Now, the Rocket Launcher has been reportedly unvaulted in Chapter 3, but it is not yet available in Battle Royale.

Rocket Launchers were vaulted back in August 2020 and have remained that way ever since. However, players can now pick up the launcher from supply drops in Team Rumble. The legendary and epic variant of the weapon is available in that mode.

Players can stash the Rocket Launchers they find in Team Rumble in their tents. However, players cannot access them in other game modes except Team Rumble. Therefore, the launcher may have been unvaulted, but it is only available on Team Rumble in Chapter 3.

Should Rocket Launchers be added back on Fortnite Battle Royale?

Players could not play with Rocket Launchers ever since they were vaulted back in Chapter 2 Season 4. In Chapter 5, they were unvaulted for a short time as a part of an event.

Currently, Team Rumble is the only gamemode apart from Creative mode where players can yield the Rocket Launcher.

The rare, common, and uncommon variants were vaulted in the 12.0 update and have remained that way ever since. As Rocket Launchers deal massive explosive damage on impact, they can destroy everything if the aim is right.

The launcher allowed for some interesting plays and the community was not always a fan of it, as some players would hide behind covers and keep spamming rockets.

Launchers have the capability of destroying wood and stone builds with a single hit. This leaves most defenses very fragile, and the only option to protect oneself from a spammer is to build a metal fort which only takes damage up to 37 hit points per hit.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the addition of Rocket Launchers to Team Rumble game mode might be a good place to start for players, who have been missing all the fun with aerial explosives in Fortnite.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Saman