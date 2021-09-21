How to set up a private match in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Playing public lobbies in Fortnite battle royale can often be annoying, with sweaty enemies who make it difficult to enjoy the game. Fortunately, the game does allow players to make a custom lobby and play a private match with their friends. However, there is a catch on how to make a private match in Fortnite.

Not everyone can create a private lobby in the battle royale game. The privilege is only given to tournament organizers and content creators to make their job of hosting matches and recording gameplay easier. Therefore, the most critical prerequisite to make a private match in Fortnite is to get partnered with Epic Games first.

How to make a custom match in Fortnite?

Once players have been selected for the Support-A-Creator Program, they can create private matches in Fortnite using a personal key. Hosts will also need to turn on two-factor authentication in order to host a private game. All they have to do is follow a few simple steps.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to create a custom match in Fortnite:

Make sure the server region of all players is the same. Select the desirable game mode among solos, duos, trios, or squads. Click on the 'Custom Options' tab on the bottom right. Customize your game according to how you want or go ahead with the classic battle royale mode. Generate a custom matchmaking key (4-16 letters/numbers, no special characters). Distribute the matchmaking key to the participants and press 'Play' for the match to start filling up. Start the game once all the players are in the private match in Fortnite.

Things to keep in mind while making a private match in Fortnite

It is essential for all the players to be on the same server in order to join the custom game. Therefore, the host should ensure that all the participants know what server the game is being played on.

Streamers and tournament organizers should also ensure that the matchmaking key for a custom game in Fortnite is kept private. If anyone gets their hands on the custom matchmaking key, unwanted players can easily join the game and wreak havoc.

All players should be ready to join the match with the key as soon as the key is given to them. If they try to join after the match has started, they will receive an error message.

