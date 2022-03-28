Fortnite players could soon reboot their teammates on the go, new leaks show

Leaks have pointed to a new respawn item being added to Fortnite in the near future.

Currently, players can pick up a teammate's Reboot Card, head to a Reboot Van, and bring them back to the battle royale after sitting in place for quite some time, potentially opening themselves up for a surprise attack.

If HYPEX is correct with the most recent information he has shared, Epic Games is taking a page out of the Apex Legends book. A mobile reboot item could be added any day now.

Deployable reboot item could be coming to Fortnite

As always, leaks and data-mined information within Fortnite Battle Royale should be considered pure speculation until Epic officially announces them.

That doesn't mean players can't get excited about what has been found, especially if it comes from a prominent leaker like HYPEX, often right about the details he has discovered.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on a deployable reboot item, no other info about it tho but they were also working on a feature to deposit gold in reboot vans for whatever reason last season! Epic are working on a deployable reboot item, no other info about it tho but they were also working on a feature to deposit gold in reboot vans for whatever reason last season! https://t.co/Cv1YAbCnmz

This recent leak points to a deployable reboot item. Apex Legends has its Mobile Respawn Beacon, and now Fortnite may be getting some sort of on-the-go respawn device of its own.

HYPEX says Epic is are working on the deployable reboot item, and it has been given the codename "Second Chance." There was an item added to Creative mode recently with the same function.

HYPEX @HYPEX The model is the same as the new creative item but what i'm talking about in this tweet is an item codenamed "Second Chance", same codename as the reboot vans! The model is the same as the new creative item but what i'm talking about in this tweet is an item codenamed "Second Chance", same codename as the reboot vans!

The developer has been making considerable changes to the iconic battle royale in Chapter 3. They added sliding, removed building, added a new sprint feature, and gave loopers the ability to mantle onto walls and structures.

Some see it differently, but all signs point to Fortnite evolving. This could be another way to make the game move quicker, change how users approach certain situations, and simply shake things up a bit.

A deployable respawn device makes sense for the main BR mode when considering its addition to the Creative mode. HYPEX also noted that the codename it was given is the same as the Reboot Vans'.

Whether this is added fully to the battle royale is entirely up to Epic, but it will be another meta-changing update. A mobile respawn tool would be a hot item for squads to search for.

Edited by Ravi Iyer