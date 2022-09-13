Fortnite: With The Imagined Order boss Geno now dead, new threats emerge

A few hours ago, a stunning revelation was made via the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comics. According to the leaks, Geno, the man responsible for creating the Imagined Order, discorporated after touching The Zero Point. It would seem that during the final battle, the tyrant lost to the combined forces of The Seven and other characters from the MCU.

Rather than give up, he chose to go out in a blaze of glory. While he may seem like the equivalent of The Mad Titan in the metaverse, his parting words speak of foreshadowing unlike any other:

"You always believed my methods were abhorrent. That you knew a better way. Congratulations. Now you get to prove it. I genuinely hope you were right. Because if you fail, it means the end of everything."

Given how long the omniverse has existed, there are older and much more powerful forces than Geno in Fortnite. While his methods of improving life throughout the cosmos may have been debatable, his goal was indeed to preserve it. The same cannot be said for other entities roam the dark void of space.

Geno might be gone, but there are other villains in Fortnite's metaverse waiting to emerge

With him out of the picture, the Imagined Order will disintegrate as well. Although they were evil in their own right, their goal was to protect realities from the horrors of the omniverse. That being said, new threats are bound to emerge, and a few are closer to home than most can imagine.

1) The Bloomwatcher

When The Zero Point was activated towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, multiple realities could be seen cycling through it. Each one is unique, populated by aliens, and filled with dangers. Luckily, The Seven was able to stop it from fully powering up and unleashing death and destruction on the island.

However, during those brief moments, it would seem that something, or someone, was able to catch a glimpse of the island. Although this entity has no official name yet, it has come to be known as The Bloomwatcher. It is believed that this creature is the one controlling The Reality Tree, which has been creating a web of roots beneath the island.

Aside from the old Fortnite POIs being brought to the island, nothing much has happened recently. Given that the current season is coming to an end, The Bloomwatcher is bound to make their next move soon. One can only hope that they don't plan on waging an all-out war.

2) Cube Queen

When the island flipped over at the start of Fortnite Chapter 3, the cube pyramid was shattered, and the Cube Queen was sent flying into the ocean. Given how strong the undercurrents would have been considering that an island was being flipped over, the Cube Queen was likely dragged below to the ocean's depths.

While it can be argued that she drowned or became too salty, that's far from the truth. In the video linked above, it can be seen that she sank with a shield bubble still intact. Although she can no longer draw power from the cubes, she's not completely powerless without them.

That being said, it's likely that she's in a state of limbo at the bottom of the ocean in Fortnite. Powerful enough to not die, but not strong enough to deal with the water pressure and make it back to the island. For now, she rests, watches, and plans the many ways in which she can destroy all of reality.

3) The Last Reality

Although the Cube Queen could be twenty thousand leagues under the sea in Fortnite, her imperial fleet still roams the void of space. The Last Reality is a terrifying force to be reckoned with. Thanks to their advanced technology, they are able to field spaceships, the likes of which none have seen.

To top it all off, their main mothership, which is called The Queen's Cradle, is capable of unfathomable destruction. Powered by a golden cube, the raw energy pulsating through it is enough to destroy a million worlds. This and the thousands of smaller spaceships accompanying the massive flotilla make it a huge threat.

For now, they are trapped in their own dimension and will take an unknown amount of time to reach the island using traditional methods of travel. However, they still remain a real threat to all of reality. Sooner or later, The Seven will either have to destroy them or be destroyed.

4) Chrome

The newest threat to Fortnite and the island is a substance called Chrome. As of now, no one is sure what it is or where it comes from. The only thing that can be said for certain is that the substance will consume any organic matter it comes in contact with.

If this is true on a larger scale, it means that once Chrome reaches the island, the landscape will change. Everything will be consumed and look silvery-white in-game. It's unclear who or what controls the substance, but the threat is real.

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 less than a week away, players will get their first look at this Chrome and perhaps even glance at the entity controlling it. How The Seven plan on dealing with this threat is left to be seen. Hopefully, for fans, it will not consume the island like the corruption did in Chapter 2 Season 8.

