Fortnite island's size comparison with the Cube Queen Cradle's needs to be seen to be believed

Fortnite is no stranger to large objects threatening the island's existence. Be it the meteor that caused a black hole or the Pyramid. However, one thing, a UFO, to be precise, puts everything else to shame.

The Cube Queen's Cradle was revealed during the Chapter 2 end-of-season live event. This behemoth of a spaceship is by far the largest object witnessed in-game. It could be considered The Metaverse's version of an Imperial Death Star for comparison.

Powered by a Gold Cube, it was seen hovering far above a dimensional rift for the first (and hopefully last) time. Thankfully, the island flipped when it did, or else who knows what may have happened if it managed to slip through.

What is the Cube Queen's Cradle in Fortnite?

While there's no official in-game lore giving a detailed breakdown of the spaceship, it's likely the homeworld of The Last Reality. It is from here that they launch invasions and plan their attacks.

Given its sheer size and scale, it must also build motherships and terraform entire planets for resources. Hopefully, the Flipsiders never have to go up against it in a fight.

What do the players think of the Last Reality?

big john @gameshed_ @FortTory hopefully epic explores the last reality more in the future instead of giving it the enforcers/fox clan/iceking/ prisoner/anything that isn't IO or the seven treatment! the cube's cradle looks badass and i hope it's used for more than 1 event where we run through it for 2 minutes @FortTory hopefully epic explores the last reality more in the future instead of giving it the enforcers/fox clan/iceking/ prisoner/anything that isn't IO or the seven treatment! the cube's cradle looks badass and i hope it's used for more than 1 event where we run through it for 2 minutes

Despite being a threat to reality, the community hopes that Epic Games will expand upon The Last Reality's saga in Fortnite. They are the only foes in-game who are capable of annihilating everything.

Even though the Cube Queen went under, it's unlikely that she perished beneath the waves. Given her powers, she's probably alive and will reappear on Chapter 3's island soon. But without her Gold Cube, it's left to be seen if she poses any threat at all.

Should the Last Reality, the Kymera and the Cube Queen return to Fortnite?

Currently, two significant factions are active in-game: The Seven and the Imagined Order. One side wants to free reality, while the other wants to control it. In this battle of good versus evil, the stakes are high, and the winner takes it all.

ℝ @realNumberSets @gameshed_ @FortTory They better expand on that at some point. If the entire Cube Queen story actually ended with her being defeated like the damn Wicked Witch of the West in the Wizard of Oz then it'll be the biggest ass-pull of all time. @gameshed_ @FortTory They better expand on that at some point. If the entire Cube Queen story actually ended with her being defeated like the damn Wicked Witch of the West in the Wizard of Oz then it'll be the biggest ass-pull of all time.

However, if The Last Reality were to be thrown into the mix, things would get interesting. They thrive through the chaos, and their end goal is to destroy reality.

This adds an exciting dynamic to the game's storyline. Given the severity of the threat, it may force The Seven and IO to work together. This unsteady partnership would be fantastic to witness in-game.

big john @gameshed_ @realNumberSets @FortTory they alluded to the last reality coming back in the chapter 3 intro cinematic but honestly i don't have much faith in epic when it comes to fullfilling any of that, we're 4 years into the story and they've barely expanded on characters like the seven, let-alone the side stuff. @realNumberSets @FortTory they alluded to the last reality coming back in the chapter 3 intro cinematic but honestly i don't have much faith in epic when it comes to fullfilling any of that, we're 4 years into the story and they've barely expanded on characters like the seven, let-alone the side stuff.

Nevertheless, it's left to be seen where things go from here. Given that significant characters like The Foundation are only just being fully revealed, expanding on The Last Reality may take years.

