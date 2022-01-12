3 things to never do in a game of Fortnite (& 3 you need to do more often)

With Fortnite Chapter 3's hype still going strong in 2022, new players are flooding the game. A lot of them are jumping into a brand new world without any knowledge or skills.

While learning as one plays is a commendable approach, it does help to know the basics. With that being said, here are a few things that players should never do in-game, and a few they should do more often.

3 things Fornite players should refrain from doing and 3 that are crucial for success

Avoid doing these things in a Fortnite match

1) Playing with random players

To secure a good K/D ratio in Fortnite and win matches, playing with random squads should be avoided. Due to limited communication and coordination, dying early in the game will become a common occurrence.

Even if there's a chance of being rebooted, most random teammates will ignore it and carry on.

2) Camping in one spot for too long

Camping is a great strategy in-game. With a bit of patience and enough loot, players can camp safely and score kills. However, camping in one place can be fatal.

If opponents figure out where the player is hidden, they can flank and pin them against the edge of the safe zone.

3) Using shotguns to engage opponents

Shotguns 'were' great weapons in Fortnite. However, in Chapter 3, relying on them to engage opponents will lead to an early exit from the match. While they still do decent damage and are good as finishers, initialing combat with them will not end well. Players are better off using SMGs.

Do these things more often in a Fortnite match

1) Rotate to find better loot

Securing good loot in-game is vital to winning. Players shouldn't stop the looting process until they acquire a legendary loadout. To keep looting, users need to master loot-pathing and rotating. This will ensure that by the time the mid-game begins, players are locked-and-loaded with the best gear possible.

2) Fish for supplies

Fishing is a cool way to gather supplies in Fortnite. Despite the loot being random, the consumables obtained in the process are worth the effort. If players manage to secure harpoons or pro fishing rods, they may even stand the chance of securing high-tier weapons easily.

3) Use Spider-Man Web Shooters

In Chapter 3, Spider-Man Web Shooters are by far the best mobility tool in-game. Learning how to use them is invaluable for mobility and escaping opponents. Skilled players can even use it to flank their opponents, secure high ground before a fight, and rotate to partake in third-party fights.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

