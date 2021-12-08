Fortnite Chapter 3 has a Llama that spawns at the same spot every game

Fortnite Chapter 3 is here, and gamers cannot get over the thrill of exploring the new island and the amazing content it has to offer. With several new POIs and new in-game sliding mechanics, the gameplay is interesting and intense.

Since it has only been a few days, gamers are still busy finding out the surprise elements in the island of Chapter 3 Season 1. It is expected to take a few days to unravel all the mysteries. However, one of the most interesting aspects has recently been uncovered by gamers.

This article will reveal the information regarding the same, and it will surely be significant for gamers.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Permanent location of Llama revealed

Loot Llamas or simply Llamas are Fortnite beasts that supply loopers with a variety of loot when interacted with or eliminated. However, the spawn location of these Llamas are randomly located and, therefore, can be a hindrance to finding them on the island.

Gamers have recently revealed one area on the island where the Llama spawns at the exact spot in every match.

For this, gamers will be required to land southwest of Logjam Lumberyard across the lake. There is a POI that goes by the name Llama Homestead which is the permanent spawn location of Llama. It is a small stable kind of structure, and inside it, gamers will come across the beast.

What is the significance of a permanent spawn location of a Llama?

Winning a round in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, is quite tough. Gamers often miss the opportunity to claim Victory Royale by a margin that indicates how competitive the game gets in the final rounds.

Encountering a Llama is of immense significance. The loot provided by it is influential and provides some necessary items to assist gamers on their journey towards Victory Royale.

Llamas used to spawn randomly across the map and therefore were difficult to come across. Therefore, a permanent spawn location of Llama is important as loopers will know where to go for the loot.

Also Read Article Continues below

It should be noted that since the Llama spawns permanently at this location, almost everyone will try to land here and get the loot. Therefore, gamers may experience intense combat at this location and are advised to be on their guard.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar