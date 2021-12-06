Sliding Mechanic confirmed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Here is how it works

Fortnite Chapter 3 is here and gamers are having a tough time containing their excitement. The new map and content has surely thrilled gamers and everyone is busy exploring it.

Aside from the new map and the expected content updates, Epic has added a new in-game mechanic as well. This was teased prior to the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 and has added a new dynamic to the game.

Players will be able to slide in Fortnite Chapter 3

In Fortnite Chapter 2, Epic added the feature of swimming into the game. Following which, gamers were able to swim across the waterbodies without any issues.

Additionally, as a surprise, the developers have also added a sliding mechanic into Fortnite.

There was speculation regarding the addition of the sliding mechanism that had been going around for a long time. However, without proper evidence, it was hard to believe.

The recently released Fortnite Chapter 3 gameplay demonstrates the new sliding mechanism as a few characters are shown sliding down a cliff while shooting at enemies. However, it is assumed that the sliding mechanism will work only when gamers are rolling down a cliff or a hill.

How is the sliding mechanic helpful?

The new sliding mechanism in Fortnite Chapter 3 will add a new dynamic to the game. The gameplay will improvise a lot and the action will become even more fast paced.

#Fortnite NEW MECHANICS | ChapterLeak"Sliding" will finally be added as a CORE mechanic, and web-swinging will also be added as a part of the Spider-Man collaboration! #Fortnite Flipped NEW MECHANICS | ChapterLeak"Sliding" will finally be added as a CORE mechanic, and web-swinging will also be added as a part of the Spider-Man collaboration!#Fortnite #FortniteFlipped https://t.co/iaJRj7aALv

Combat between players at different altitudes used to be boring and slow paced. Gamers who wished to drop down to the same level had to rely on the glider, which made them vulnerable to enemy bullets.

Using the sliding mechanic, gamers will be able to come down the cliff without suffering any damage. The grip of the weapon will not be compromised and players can shoot at the opponent in an effort to eliminate them from the game. This will ensure that they remain engaged in the gunfights, and do not get knocked down while trying to dodge bullets and traverse the region.

