The Foundation vs Mecha: Who would win in a 1 on 1 battle in Fortnite?

Fortnite has introduced many powerful characters over the course of three Chapters, some human while others outworldly. The season finale of Chapter 2 Season 8 finally saw the Foundation take off his helmet and fight the IO and the Cube Queen, saving the players and the island from destruction in the process. Players saw something similar during late Chapter 1 Season 9 when Mecha Team Leader or simply Mecha took on and defeated the Devourer.

Both the Mecha and the Foundation are among the most powerful characters in Fortnite and while they haven't had a chance to fight or meet one another, many have speculated about what it will be like when the two lock horns. Here's a look at who may come out on top when The Foundation and Mecha battle against each other in Fortnite.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The Foundation vs Mecha in Fortnite: Setting the stage

The Foundation is an old sentient being and as per the Batman Foundation comics, he came into being when the Universe was created. This makes him one of the oldest characters in the game.

The Foundation has seen millions of stars die and supermassive black holes being formed. His sole mission has always been to safeguard the Omniverse and guarantee the well-being of everyone and protect life at all costs- even if that means sacrificing his own very life.

Mecha, on the other hand, is a large robot created at the Pressure Plant during late Chapter 1 Season 9. The giant robot was built to fight the Devourer and has an arsenal of powerful missiles. Mecha even managed to take the Zero Point orb out of the Vault in order to gain its power and after defeating the Devourer, flew into the sky and disappeared in a rift created there.

Abilities in Combat

The Foundation is fitted with advanced technology, weaponry and systems, which combined with his experience, makes him a strong contender. The Foundation has plenty of weapons at its disposal, like his pistol and advanced arms. His armor is integrated and covers his body from head to toe. Projectiles bounce off protective materials as if they were rubber bullets. Furthermore, it seems like his armor also acts as an exoskeleton suit.

Fortnite News 🗺 @FortniteBR



It was originally ripped off by The Devourer in The Final Showdown Event during Chapter 1. Here's a closer look at Mecha Team Leader's arm which can be found in the sea near Greasy Grove.It was originally ripped off by The Devourer in The Final Showdown Event during Chapter 1. #Fortnite Here's a closer look at Mecha Team Leader's arm which can be found in the sea near Greasy Grove.It was originally ripped off by The Devourer in The Final Showdown Event during Chapter 1. #Fortnite https://t.co/GgVoMDRxtQ

On the other hand, Mecha comes fitted with a variety of missiles and its armor seems to endure and harness the power of Zero Point. The Mecha also managed to take Neo Tilted's Singularity statue, which later turned out to be a sword that it used to kill the Devourer with.

The Foundation vs Mecha verdict

The battle between the Foundation and Mecha would be sensational and while both are strong and competent, Mecha would win this battle with ease. Seeing that the Foundation was overwhelmed by Batman in Gotham, the Mecha will tear him apart with little to no effort.

Edited by Danyal Arabi