Fortnitemares 2022 event has been teased by Epic Games

Epic Games has teased Fortnitemares 2022. We are only in August and the No Sweat Summer event is still active, yet the development team is already working on the next big event.

Halloween events have always been very popular in Fortnite Battle Royale, which is why a lot of players are looking forward to the content that Fortnitemares 2022 will bring to the game.

Fortnite Creative @FNCreate



Create your most haunting, ghoulish, and enchanting games for a chance to be featured during



More info: It’s time to get ready for the season of scaresCreate your most haunting, ghoulish, and enchanting games for a chance to be featured during #Fortnitemares . Start building and keep an eye out for submissions to open at a later date.More info: fn.gg/CreativeCallout It’s time to get ready for the season of scares 🎃Create your most haunting, ghoulish, and enchanting games for a chance to be featured during #Fortnitemares. Start building and keep an eye out for submissions to open at a later date.More info: fn.gg/CreativeCallout https://t.co/apU0R6g0ql

The reason why Epic Games has revealed the upcoming Halloween event at this time is because of custom creator-made maps. The development team is once again allowing creators to create and submit their own maps for a chance to be featured during the event.

This time, however, Epic wants creators to submit scary maps that will be perfect for the Halloween event.

Fortnitemares 2022 will begin during Chapter 3 Season 4

Chapter 3 Season 4 is scheduled to come out mid-September and will include the Fortnitemares 2022 event. It will feature several creator-made experiences, and considering that it will be released in October, they have a lot of time to prepare their custom maps.

Epic Games has posted some rules that players need to keep in mind before creating their designs. Custom Halloween maps must follow these guidelines:

Maps have to be simple and understandable for new players.

Players have to use new devices and mechanics that were released in 2022.

Eliminations have to be creative (players dying to zombies, getting lost in a maze, etc.).

Content has to be scary and unique.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Epic used this in their new "Fortnitemares Callout" for creative mode! First promo image of Fortnitemares 2022!!Epic used this in their new "Fortnitemares Callout" for creative mode! First promo image of Fortnitemares 2022!! 🔥Epic used this in their new "Fortnitemares Callout" for creative mode! https://t.co/8zaIU9GLKD

Each creator can submit only one island, and while the game developer hasn't revealed the deadline yet, it will probably be around early October. Players can read more about the rules and guidelines on the official blog.

Epic hasn't revealed anything else about Fortnitemares 2022 so far. However, considering how big the event has been in the past few years, we can expect it to bring many new things to the game, including gameplay items, and skins.

Considering that Season 4 will encompass the Halloween event, many players are hoping that the next Battle Pass will have a Halloween theme.

Previous Halloween events in Fortnite

Fortnitemares 2022 will be the sixth Halloween event in Fortnite Battle Royale. The first-ever iteration was released on October 26, 2017, and it brought the popular Pumpkin Launcher into the game. Players used this explosive weapon for rocket riding, which is something that made the game extremely fun.

The second event was released during Chapter 1 Season 6 and it brought map changes and exclusive challenges. A year later, Epic released Fortnitemares 2019. which is generally considered one of the best Halloween events. The event brought the Storm King to the island and players had to defeat him in a limited-time game mode.

The last two events were also amazing. The 2020 event brought Midas back to the island to seek his revenge. Finally, the Cube Queen brought Caretakers, her toughest soldiers, to the island during Fortnitemares 2021.

Fortnitemares 2022 will be the first Fortnite Halloween event in Chapter 3 and players are expecting a lot from it. Will Epic Games deliver once again? Probably!

