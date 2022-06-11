Is Peter Griffin from Family Guy coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Is Peter Griffin from Family Guy coming to Fortnite? Well, while it would be a nice touch, it's unlikely to happen very soon. Although there are rumors and speculations regarding the same, there's nothing concrete that can be used as substantial evidence.

His name has been found in the files a few times; however, according to a few leakers, Epic Games does this for fun. Their aim is to throw dataminers off track and leave them bamboozled. Nevertheless, there indeed have been a few leaks that seemingly confirmed a collaboration. But the Family Guy collaboration never happened.

It's unclear if the information the leaks offered were memes embedded by the developers to confuse leakers or the leftovers of a failed collaboration. For the time being, there's not much information available to come to a decisive conclusion. However, this does not mean that a collaboration could never come to fruition.

Will the Family Guy collaboration with Fortnite ever materialize?

During the Unreal Engine 5 stream in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, a folder called Family Guy was spotted in the cinematic sequence. This wouldn't have been of any concern or consequence if Darth Vader, who was also mentioned in the showcase, hadn't come to the Battle Pass.

Aside from these two characters, the word Doom was also shown in the video. This is not even a coincidence since an insider had already mentioned that Epic Games was working with Bethesda to integrate skins into Fortnite.

e @slimey_axolotl @FortniteGame Day 4 of asking for Peter griffin and doom in Fortnite @FortniteGame Day 4 of asking for Peter griffin and doom in Fortnite https://t.co/QoQ0KzGpIB

Thus, with Darth Vader already in-game and Doom Guy on his way soon, it wouldn't be too hard to imagine Peter Griffin getting his own skin in Fortnite. The only question is when the developers will make the grand reveal. Well, if Loopers are lucky, the wait shouldn't be too long.

When could the Family Guy collaboration take place?

Currently, there is no official date or mention of a collaboration or anything of the sort. However, if one were to guess a time for Peter's arrival in the game, September 2022 would be a good date. While this may seem random, there is some logic behind it. It's time to elaborate.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 begins on September 18, 2022. In the same month but on the 25, Family Guy, Season 21 will air as well. This puts the show in the perfect time frame for a collaboration. Since most collaboration skins are added to the Battle Pass before the show/movie airs, the possibility of this happening can't be ruled out.

Alternatively, if the cosmetics are deemed unworthy of the Battle Pass, they may feature in the Item Shop. Since major collaborations such as Naruto and Dune were limited to the Item Shop, the same may occur with Family Guy. Since leveling up the Battle Pass is not everyone's cup of tea, this makes it easier to obtain the skin.

With that being said, it's still best to wait for the leakers or Epic Games themselves to make some sort of official announcement. If that does not happen, the collaboration should be considered null and void.

