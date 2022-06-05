How to get the Darth Vader skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Darth Vader has finally made it to Fortnite. Epic Games has hit a sweet spot with the timing of this skin, and from the looks of it, Star Wars season won't be ending in Fortnite for the next couple of months.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi skin sat well with the entire community, and it's expected that the Darth Vader skin will be a hit.

The following section dives into everything about the Darth Vader skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Is the Darth Vader Fortnite skin available for free?

The Darth Vader skin is free and paid at the same time. Players will have to purchase the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass to get their hands on this skin. The Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass is priced at 950 V-Bucks, just like every other season.

To get the Darth Vader skin, players will have to make their way to Page 10 of the Battle Pass. All the Darth Vader-related cosmetics are available on this page as well. The following is a list of all the Darth Vader cosmetics:

Darth Vader Skin

Sigil of the Empire Harvesting Tool

Viper Probe Droid Back Bling

Lambda Class Shuttle Glider

Darth Shader Wrap

Tie Squadron Contrail

Imperial March Emote

These can be unlocked with the help of Battle Stars. Every time players level up in the game, and they're rewarded with Battle Stars. So players will have to unlock everything up until Page 9 of the Battle Pass before getting their hands on the Darth Vader skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass

There are two specific ways players can get their hands on the Battle Pass for this season. Players can either choose to purchase the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks, or they can get their hands on the Fortnite Crew Pack.

The Game Awards @thegameawards Fortnite just teased that Darth Vader will be coming to the game. Fortnite just teased that Darth Vader will be coming to the game. https://t.co/qxw3TERWPy

The Crew Pack is a subscription-based service where players pay a small subscription fee every month for exclusive skins and cosmetics. The June Crew Pack is already out, and those who have purchased the Crew Pack will receive the Battle Pass for the current season free of cost, along with 1000 V-Bucks, a free skin, pickaxe, backbling, and other cosmetics.

The subscription costs $11.99 a month, and players can choose to cancel it anytime they want to. Darth Vader isn't the only starlet on the Battle Pass this season. Indiana Jones will also be coming to the island.

However, Indiana Jones will receive the treatment that the "secret skin" used to receive previously. The skin will go live later and have quests associated with each of its cosmetics. Players will have to own the Battle Pass if they want to see the Indiana Jones skin in their locker.

Both these skins are pretty popular, and it's expected that the community will get their hands on the Battle Pass just for these two skins, if not anything else.

Now that both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader are in the game, Epic Games could surprise the community by releasing an LTM featuring these two characters.

