Fortnite leaker says second wave of Naruto skins is coming this June

At this point, there are very few brands that Fortnite has not been able to collaborate with. From Star Wars to Bruno Mars to Naruto and Rick Sanchez, nearly everything and everyone has entered the metaverse. Those brand collaborations are far from all-inclusive, so there will probably be new characters from them for years to come.

If a recent leak is any indication, more Naruto characters are coming very soon. Over the years, several different waves of Marvel, Star Wars, and DC characters have been added.

It now seems like the second wave of Naruto characters is headed to Fortnite.

More Naruto skins headed to Fortnite, per new leaks

At the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, Epic Games opened the door to the anime world by finally landing and releasing the highly anticipated Naruto skins.

The first Fortnite x Naruto collab was a huge success (Image via Epic Games)

They added four skins with selectable styles and several other cosmetics:

Naruto Uzumaki (with Seventh Hokage variant Style): "Believe it!"

Sasuke Uchiha (with the Snake Sword Pickaxe): "My only goal is in the darkness."

Sakura Haruno (with Sakura Uchiha variant Style): "We have to be strong. You and me together."

Kakashi Hatake (with Black Ops Kakashi variant Style): "I'll protect you with my life. All of you."

They even put Kakashi on the island as an NPC to sell the Paper Kunai Bomb. As any novice Naruto fan could deduce, that list is far from the entire roster of characters.

A leaker on 4chan, who made headlines for supposedly leaking an image of the next season's battle pass, is at it again with the Naruto leak. It was met with controversy, with many fans believing it might be fake and that one of the images was photoshopped.

The leaker doubled down and added a little more information to their claim:

"Don't care that you don't believe it. But this is Season 3's battle pass coming in June. And a second wave of Naruto collab skins will be coming in June as well despite no one asking for that."

These are rather explosive leaks but aren't coming from the most reliable source. Dependable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR has shared the information but calls it a "rumor" because it's hard to substantiate the claim.

This also means there's very little evidence in the files for the claim, but there is one thing they found. There may be a second round of Naruto challenges in the files, making the skins more likely.

As for the original leaker, many Naruto fans would disagree with the claim that "no one asked for" more Naruto skins. It's one of the most popular animes of all time for a reason.

For now, this remains a very controversial leak. Most leaks, in general, are unconfirmed and not the most reliable information. Like the battle pass leak, this one seems to be less reliable than a normal one, so readers should treat it as such.

Until Epic confirms it, this information is speculative at best.

