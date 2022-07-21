Fortnite first-person mode gets an exciting update in Summer update 2022

While the third-person mode has been unanimously accepted by the Fortnite community, it seems that Epic Games is currently working on another mode for the game. According to the leaker HYPEX, the fabled first-person mode for Fortnite was updated in the v21.30 Summer update of the game.

Right from the start, Fortnite has always had a third-person mode. Given that the genre has building and survival mechanics at its core, it was needed to make gameplay easier. The third-person mode allows players to place builds seamlessly and makes it easier to look for things to forage.

Although players can tweak a few things here and there from the settings option, the camera angle remains the same. Truth be told, for those who have been playing the game for a while, the camera angle feels perfectly natural. However, that all may change soon with the first-person mode.

The first-person mode for Fortnite will likely release soon

Although the specifics are not known, it's likely that the developers are putting the finishing touches on things with regard to the first-person mode. Given that it's been a work in progress for so long, there's a high possibility that the new camera mode is ready. According to the leaker, it may be released in Chapter 3 Season 4.

HYPEX @HYPEX (Picture is just a concept) First Person mode has been updated quite a few times today, could possibly release in Season 4(Picture is just a concept) First Person mode has been updated quite a few times today, could possibly release in Season 4 👀🔥 (Picture is just a concept) https://t.co/2Hu6q17uCs

Furthermore, with Chapter 3 Season 3 already receiving a major update in the form of the Locker Archiving system, another major re-work is unlikely to be added to the season. Also, when Epic Games adds new mechanics and features, it always does so at the start of the new season. That being said, it'll be interesting to see how the game looks from a first-person perspective.

How would Fortnite look in first-person mode, and would it be as enjoyable?

Although there's no official video from Epic Games showing the new first-person mode, there is some footage available from Chapter 2 Season 2. At the time, a weird glitch caused the camera angle for players in-game to switch from the normal third-person mode to experimental first-person. Here's a clip.

Even though the clip is over two years old, it offers a good picture as to what players can expect to see in the official first-person mode. With the game now being played on Unreal Engine 5, the visuals will also be more appealing and sharp. However, there are a few questions that need answering.

For starters, how will players build in first-person mode? With the camera angles being limited, will loopers be able to pull off fast edits and insane 90s? It doesn't take a genius to come to the conclusion that the answer is no. Without a clear 360-degree line of sight, trying to build will become challenging.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX Can’t wait to play this in no build first person build mode would be weird @HYPEX Can’t wait to play this in no build first person build mode would be weird

The developers will certainly think of something to overcome this problem, but from a logical perspective, there's not much that can be done. Even if Epic Games introduces a dual-camera system like the one present in No Man's Sky and other survival games, it still may not be enough.

On the other hand, players who prefer Fortnite's Zero Build mode will be able to thoroughly utilize the new first-person camera. With building mechanics taken out of the equation, looting and shooting can be done with ease as well.

Readers can expect more updates about this upcoming feature towards the end of the current season.

