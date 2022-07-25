Fortnite x The Last of Us collaboration details leak ahead of time

A recent Fortnite leak is breaking the internet. As per the information, characters from Naughty Dog's flagship video game, The Last of Us, are all set to make their way into the game in September 2022. The much awaited collaboration has finally gained some ground and will soon be a reality.

Tweeted by ShiinaBR, the most prominent Fortnite data-miner and leaker, the post disclosed the upcoming skins from the franchise, along with a tentative launch period. Since this was leaked by Shiina, players can expect the information has come from a dependable source and is trustworthy.

Ellie and Joel from The Last of Us are all set to arrive in Fortnite

Fortnite is on a hot streak of collaborations. The latest Chapter 3 Season 3 has teased and brought a profusion of iconic characters from pop culture into the game. Every day, alleged leaks about the upcoming crossover surface in the community, but only a pinch of them holds the truth.

According to the tweet, the Fortnite X Last of Us collab will bring characters Ellie and Joel to the game in the form of cosmetic outfits. The release date will most likely be in September. Most probably, this will be part of the promotion of the upcoming remastered title, The Last of Us Part 1.

Given that the latest season ends on September 18, 2022, one can't help but assume that the next Fortnite Battle Pass will be themed around the Last of Us franchise. If not, the crossover might drop on September 26, also known as Outbreak Day in the Last of Us community.

Although leaks have surfaced, parent organizations like Epic Games, PlayStation, and Naught Dog are yet to divulge any information about the collaboration. However, the community is already ecstatic and has started speculating on different aspects of the crossover.

The Fortnite community is certainly joyous about the upcoming collaboration and players have already started debating and discussing possible cosmetics and other attributes. The first thing that almost everybody bought up was the Golf Club. Players are excited to wield the Driver pickaxe and take a swing at Joel.

While the majority are excited about the joint venture, there are some who are dubious. Building upon the superfluity of leaks in recent seasons, some players believe that this all sounds too good to be true.

However, one thing is for sure: the community now has a brand new collaboration in its hands to speculate and discuss. In the coming days, there will be a profusion of debate about the crossover.

More about The Last of Us

Set in a post-apocalyptic United States, The Last of Us follows the story of Joel, a survivor who slowly loses his sense of morality after the death of his daughter, and Ellie, a young girl struggling to find a human connection.

The protagonists travel across the country, braving different oddities in search of hope for the future of humanity.

Many gamers consider The Last of Us to be the best horror survival game till date. It has been awarded numerous accolades, including the BAFTA award for the best game in 2014.

The game's popularity could be fathomed by the fact that a namesake series from HBO is set to go live next year. It follows the same theme as the game.

