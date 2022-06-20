10 Fortnite cosmetics that were 100% pay-to-win

Cosmetics in Fortnite enjoy the privilege of being one of the game's most sought-after items. Over the years, the developers have released a plethora of cosmetics across different genres and styles.

While every cosmetic item is good, a league of cosmetics is more popular than others.

To perpetuate micro-transactions, the developers keep rotating popular items. As in nature, even popular items get outshined by newer and more popular items, thus removing the former from regular circulation. Though these once-popular items are gone, they are not forgotten.

Pay-to-win is a popular concept in the gaming community. An item or game is deemed pat-to-win when it justifies its value and provides something more. Generally, this comprises glitches and other technical shortcomings that render an article or a game prone to be exploited to gain an advantage over others.

Fortnite has had its share of pay-to-win items and continues to do so.

Bash Burner, Ariel Archer, and other Fortnite cosmetics that were pay-to-win

1) Bash Burner (Pickaxe)

An Epic harvesting tool, the Bash Burner resembles a burnt baseball bat with two small branches. First released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, it was part of the Carving Crew set and could be purchased from the item shop for 1600 V-bucks.

This harvesting tool was banned from competitive matches as its animation rendered it faster than other pickaxes. It also had a less than average delay that made this pickaxe superfast.

Famous streamer SypherPK made a video on the pickaxe as it was a sure pay-to-win

2) Beast Bat (Pickaxe)

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, Beast Bat was the Beast Boy's harvesting tool. Part of the DC series, this pickaxe could be bought from the item shop for 800 V-bucks or with the Beast Boy bundle for 2000 V-bucks. It was part of the Teen Titans set.

This particular pickaxe is dubbed the most broken pickaxe in Fortnite. With faster swings and lesser delays per strike, it was a sureshot pay-to-win item.

Since this pickaxe shares its animation with the Bash Burner pickaxe, it was disabled from the arena for its unchecked advantage.

3) Orbital Abductor (Pickaxe)

This celestial-looking, rare harvesting tool could be purchased from the item shop for 800 V-bucks. It was launched in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

This item was part of the Opening Act set, and though it inflicts the same damage as other pickaxes, it's reactive.

That makes it a pay-to-win item, as the pickaxe has a planetary body between electro-static rings. These rings are reactive to sound.

The rings start to vibrate whenever there is sound in the surroundings. This gives the pickaxe an unmitigated advantage. It can pick up the slightest sound and inform users about any incoming enemy.

4) Ariel Archer (Glider)

The only glider in Fortnite with the windsurf animation, this Marvel series glider is part of the Hawkeye set. Released during Chapter 3 Season 1, it is relatively new.

This item could be bought from the item shop for 800 V-bucks or along with the Hawkeye bundle for 2400 V-bucks.

It is a pay-to-win item, courtesy of its design. It is the only glider in the game that can be ridden sideways.

It is shaped like a bow, hence has a big part covering the front. The area where this part of the glider shadows is massive and can cover gamers entirely.

This also provides cover for incoming bullets from the enemy as loopers attempt to land.

5) Bombs Away! (Glider)

This bomb-shaped glider was part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 battle pass, coming with the Short Fuse set. This was the first glider in the game that players could ride instead of hanging from it.

It was this rideability that made it a pay-to-win item. When users glided to the island, the ride mechanics provided a surface area that could block them from any incoming object. Loopers could let the glider take the damage and arrive safely at the island.

6) Dragacorn (Glider)

This eclectic-looking glider speaks of Deadpool. Part of the Marvel series, the Dragacon glider could be purchased from the item shop for 1500 V-bucks.

Though the price seems steep, the glider was a 100% pay-to-win item. It became so infamous that Epic would refund willing owners.

It was the second rideable glider in the game after Bombs Away! Dragacorn is one of the most exploited pay-to-win items in Fortnite.

The galloping amination would make it impossible for players to shoot. Also, eclectic colors would disorient the opponent, giving them an unfair advantage.

7) Breakin' (Emote)

Released in 2018, this is one of the most popular emotes in Fortnite, rarely going out of circulation. First introduced in Chapter 1 Season 3, this emote can be purchased from the item shop for 800 V-bucks.

The character breaks into a quick breakdance during the emote and moves unpredictably. This makes it pay-to-win, as, while breakdancing, the character movements are so rapid that the opponent can't really shoot the gamer.

8) Shaolin Sit-Up (Emote)

This uncommon emote was released in 2019 but continues circulating in the item shop. It was initially listed at 200 V-bucks in the item shop, but some tactful loopers used this emote to their advantage, making it a pay-to-win item.

As the name suggests, while emoting, the character does Shaolin sit-ups. Players instantly drop to the ground and then jump back to sit up. The hitboxes are reduced when they drop to the ground, helping them dodge bullets.

9) Neighborly Hang (Emote)

This Spider-Man exclusive emote is part of the Marvel series. It was in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 battle pass and could be unlocked from page 10 for 7 Battle Stars. Famous streamer NickEh30 showed users how this emote is a pay-to-win item.

During the emote, the character (Spider-Man) hangs upside down with the help of his web. Skillful loopers use this emote to hide from the enemy while in close combat.

They simply hang upside down, out of the enemy's vision, giving them a stealth advantage.

10) Backtracker (Back bling)

Gamers could unlock this Epic back bling by collecting 65 fortbytes during Season 9. It was part of the Storm Stalker set.

This discovery rover looking back bling is a pay-to-win item. As the name suggests, this reactive back bling tracks the storm in real-time and displays its position on the little screen.

While gamers can see the storm in the game, this back bling helps them in the Barebone LTM. Their screen is devoid of any HUD and other information in this match type.

Users cannot access the map, but this is where this back bling shines. It can help them track the storm, giving them an unfair advantage.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

