Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has a confirmed pay-to-win emote

Emotes in Fortnite are an extension of a player's personality. They are some of the most exciting items in the item shop. Loopers often spend a considerable amount of in-game currency to buy an emote synonymous with their playing style and personality.

These micro-transactions are one of the developers' primary revenue sources, and to perpetuate this, Epic Games keeps adding new emotes to the game. While Fortnite has its fair share of emotes, the community generally divides them into two factions: pay-to-win and pay-to-lose.

Simply put, some emotes are better than others, and these are often worth their price. They are pay-to-win.

On the other hand, there are pay-to-lose emotes. These items are often cacophonous, visually distracting, and dead giveaways of the user's position.

Since the introduction of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass, gamers have come across various emotes. Fortunately, one of these emotes is a pay-to-win.

Arm-y Guy emote in Fortnite is a pay-to-win

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3's Battle Pass introduced a new customizable character in the game called Snap. Available on page one of the Battle Pass, the Snap outfit can be claimed for nine Battle Stars. What's interesting about this outfit is that it is highly customizable from head to toe.

Rather than changing different skin colors for a skin, players can swap Snap's various body parts with other parts, creating a unique styled outfit. It has a drool-worthy range of assembly options ranging from head to torso. Snap is one of the best skins in the battle pass that takes personal expression to another level.

While the outfit is impressive, we are here for a completely different reason: Snap's Arm-y guy emote. Located on page 3 of the Battle Pass, users can unlock it for seven Battle Stars.

This emote is even more interesting because it is a pay-to-win emote. It is the first of its kind in this iteration of the Battle Pass.

In the emote, Snap removes his left arm and holds it with his right hand, while the left hand points at the player and asks them to come and get some. Very impressive indeed. But how does that make this emote pay-to-win?

The answer lies in a recent video by a YouTuber named Renju. In the clip, the gamer uses the Arm-y guy emote while another shoots at the location where its left arm is placed.

It can clearly be made out from the video that the bullet can't hit the hitboxes located on that side of the body. Translated into simple terms, the emote reduces the area of hitboxes in the outfit, making it easier to dodge bullets. This, in turn, makes this emote a pay-to-win.

There is no official statement or anything else from Epic if this is a glitch or an actual loophole. Whatever it may be, loopers can use it to their advantage.

If it's a glitch, let's see how long it takes the Fortnite developers to figure it out and fix it.

