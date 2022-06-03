8 Fortnite emotes that are getting rare

From time to time, Fortnite updates the item shop. New items like skins, back bling, and emotes are added to the repository regularly. The Item Shop is one of the most significant contributors to in-game purchases in Fortnite.

To keep it updated, the developers never keep an item for perpetuity. Some items may remain in the item shop for longer than others due to their popularity.

Emotes are one such item. These are short dance moves or physical actions that a character performs. Over time, the game has seen many emotes populate in the item shop. Epic has, at times, collaborated with different franchisees to bring some of the iconic and signature styles of the to emote into the game.

But synonymous with the laws of nature, some emotes can be shelved or discontinued to give way to newer emotes. This listicle numerates such emotes, which are rare and some which are approaching that territory.

These Fortnite emotes getting rare by the day

8) Llamacadabra

First introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6, this Epic emote, when listed, can be bought for 800 V-bucks. The emote was last available 544 days ago. The emote hasn't surfaced in a while, making it rare.

In this emote, the character magically manifests Llamas out of thin air and makes them hop around in circles before they vanish. That's one neat trick.

7) Fandangle

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8, this rare emote was listed for 500 V-Bucks in the item shop. This emote was last listed on February 20, 2020, shelving it for more than 800 days.

The term Fandangle in the first instance reminds me of the Portuguese Fandango dance. Unlinked to Fandango, the Fandangle emote performed only by the character and does not resemble the Portuguese dance. It's just fun and loses body movement to an up-tempo beat.

6) Hootenanny

Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3 saw the Hootenanny emote added to the item shop, where it was available for purchase for 500 V-bucks. Though the item would return to the item shop on an average of 66 days, it was last seen on February 4, 2020, making it rare now.

Hootenanny is described as a party involving folk music in the United States. An old country word for party. The emote is somewhat synonymous with the folksy old-school dance. The character tap dances to an old-timey guitar rift, giving the emote a nostalgic overtone.

5) Vivacious

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5, this Epic could be purchased from the item shop for 800 V-bucks. Last seen on November 29, 2019, the item hasn't been seen for more than 900 days. Now that's rare.

Justifying the word vivacious, this emote is a lively dance by a character set to a disco-type beat. The emote is rather energetic, and the performance lasts longer than twenty seconds.

4) Breezy

This uncommon emote was first added to the item shop in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8. Last seen on October 29, 2019, this emote could be purchased for a measly 200 V-bucks when listed. The item was last seen around 950 days ago.

As the name suggests, the emote is nothing but an effortless, better-put 'breezy' dance by a character. The dance resembles an attention sign fluttering in the wind. The dance is set to mythical background music.

3) Kiss the cup

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9, this uncommon emote was made available in the item shop in July 2019 for one month only. The emote could be purchased from the item shop for 200 V-bucks and was last seen towards the end of July 2019, making it last available for over 1000 days. This is very rare.

The Kiss the cup emote is nothing short of a befitting capstone to a victorious game, set to progressive fanfare music. Confetti popping and camera flashes in the background included. The character victoriously waves a trophy cup in the air.

2) Widow's Pirouette

Dubbed 'a deadly dance', this Marvel emotes from the Avengers set. Released in April 2019 during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8, this emote is available in the item shop for 200 V-bucks. It was last available for purchase over 1100 days ago.

Pirouette is an act of fast movement, spins, and turns done either on a single foot or a toe. Part of the Avengers' Black Widow set, this emote displayed the might and the swiftness of the Black Widow.

1) Rambunctious

One of the rarest emotes, this was released in June 2018, during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4. When listed, the emote was available for 500 V-bucks. Last available in September 2018, this emote is more than 1200 days old, making it the rarest emote on our list.

As the name suggests, the emote is rather boisterous. Set to a funky electro beat, the character rambunctiously dances around the spot. One of the most energetic emotes, if not the most.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

