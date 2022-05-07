Llamas in Fortnite now spawn a Rift if not eliminated

Loot Llamas in Fortnite are one of the rare sights that loopers spot across the island. Llamas have been a part of the game since the beginning. This mysterious entity can be found across the island that can award any looper with some resources.

Ever since then, it has been a vital part of the game. Due to its influence, it is critical for players in the community to spot a Llama in their match.

Over the progressive years of Fortnite, players have noticed several changes in the Llama that they approach. One such addition was made recently in this week's Chapter 3 Season 2 update. The supply Llama can also be considered a neutral animal that would only run away from threat.

Llamas in Fortnite now spawn a Rift

The community has noticed a recent addition to the attributes of the Llama. Occasionally, Llamas are meant to be eliminated so that players can grab all the loot and resources needed for a future battle.

This could be challenging as the Llama will attempt to run away and eventually disappear. On such occasions, the disappearance of the Llama would leave nothing behind for the player.

This, however, has changed in the latest season. Once Llamas have disappeared, they can now spawn rifts for a prolonged period. This also gives the ability for the Looper to use it at their will.

This new edition has helped the game and its players in stressful situations. Players can now find a quick escape if they fail to eliminate a Llama and get engaged in a fight.

Exploring Llama's origin in Fortnite?

Llamas were added to Fortnite Battle Royale back in Season 3 Chapter 1. These Llamas have a random spawn on the island to date. It was first introduced as a mere container that would include hefty amounts of materials, ammo, and consumables.

During an update in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, Llamas suddenly started moving around the map and would disappear if the loopers failed to eliminate them. The container became a live Llama, which posed a challenge for loopers to eliminate.

Even after many updates, it brings a smile to players if they spot Llamas due to the hefty resources it provides. This could save loopers in dire situations and help them indirectly during combat against their opponents.

To date, Llamas can be found around the map and are probably a permanent addition to Fortnite that won't leave the community for a good amount of time.

