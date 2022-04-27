Fortnite Boogie Bomb vs Rift: Which item should return in Chapter 3 Season 2?

Following the 20.21 Fortnite update, a brand new funding station went live. Here, Loopers can vote between two utility items, the Boogie Bomb and Rift-To-Go. Each of these is exceptional in practical situations and adds a new dynamic to the game.

However, taking into account the Zero-build mode and presence of Titan Tanks, the question of which item best suits the needs of Loopers arises. Given that only one item can be funded into the game, which one should players choose? Read on to find out.

Fortnite Chapter 3 funding: Boogie Bomb vs. Rift-To-Go

According to a vast majority of the Fortnite community, readers should choose Boogie Bombs. Is this a biased statement? Absolutely not. Choosing the Boogie Bomb will give players a tactical edge against tanks.

Once thrown, the driver, gunner, and passengers will be forced to exit the vehicle and boogie where they stand. This is a good alternative to using C4 and Anvil Rockets, given how tough tanks are.

#TeamBoogie Not tryna sway the vote one way or another, but Boogie Bombs can be used as an additional counter to tanks Not tryna sway the vote one way or another, but Boogie Bombs can be used as an additional counter to tanks #TeamBoogie

Even if they were to abandon the tank before the boogie bomb detonates, at least one enemy would be stuck in the dance-off. This will allow players to engage at will and perhaps take out other opponents who are trying to defend their ally.

Aside from tanks, the Boogie Bomb is also useful for pushing and rushing opponents in Fortnite's Zero-build mode. If players are pinned down without cover, a well-placed Boogie Bomb will allow them to push up and eliminate the enemy with ease. At times, it can also be used in close-range fights to force everyone to disengage.

Keeping practical and tactical uses aside, having the item back in the game will bring back some memories for OG players. After losing out in Chapter 2 Season 8's vote, this is the Boogie Bomb's moment to shine in Fortnite.

Do Loopers actually need the Boogie Bomb to disable tanks?

While the item is good against tanks, players don't really need it to disable one. These armored vehicles might look powerful, but there are ways to eliminate them relatively easily. One user by the name of The_Bolenator wrote:

"Destroy the hatch first and shoot the driver, then take out the gunner. Then go for the tank itself. You can literally sprint and dodge the tank's shots. Then, between rounds, shoot and pop the hatch. And I’m saying all this assuming you are on an even playing field, tanks are even easier to beat when you have high ground."

In addition to hitting weak points on the tank, players can even shoot out the tank's engine to stop it dead in its tracks. Even if the enemy has a repair torch, getting things fixed under fire will not be simple.

Taking into consideration the amount of damage Heavy Snipers and Anvil Rockets do to tanks, they won't last long once pinned down. While Boogie Bombs are still useful, they aren't an absolute force. On the other hand, the Rift-To-Go will allow players to take the high ground and provide some much-needed mobility easily.

With the Imagined Order's airships crashing and burning, getting some air-time is about to become harder. Having said that, it all depends on the majority of the community and what they feel is best for them to improve gameplay.

