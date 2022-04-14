Fortnite players review the return of Heavy Sniper

Fortnite is known for its combat execution and functionality. Loopers have been given a wide range of weapons that can be looted from the island to engage in combat. These weapons have evolved in-game from Pistols to Rocket Launchers.

The evolution of weapon systems in-game has caused various feedback and reactions from the Fortnite community. Due to the addition of new weapons, the island cannot accommodate all of these items in a single match.

Therefore, there is a cycle of vaulting and unvaulting of guns every season. In Chapter 2 Season 3, the player base has seen the return of the community's favorite weapon known as the Heavy Sniper.

Fortnite players react to the Heavy Sniper's return

The long-awaited Heavy Sniper has finally returned to the island in Chapter 3 Season 2. Players had expectations and speculations about a lot of changes to the sniper.

Heavy Sniper has officially been released in the patch notes of V20.10. The sniper has been changed to balance its stats, including its fire rate and the damage it inflicts.

DJV85Gaming @djv85gaming Heavy sniper in @FortniteGame is insane. I died a few seconds later but this snipe had me wince and say “oof that was a rough kill” Heavy sniper in @FortniteGame is insane. I died a few seconds later but this snipe had me wince and say “oof that was a rough kill” 😂 https://t.co/EfPTSwTtyN

Due to the drastic change in the current season of Fortnite with both weapons, vehicles, and accessibility towards different modes, Heavy Sniper has technically replaced the scope of Assault Rifles.

So far, the community has responded positively and appreciates the damage dealt by weaponry vehicles as loopers are using them more often.

However, the other side of the player base hates the one-shot damage was nerfed down to 198 headshot damage. Still, the Heavy Sniper has maintained its originality with a few minor changes to balance it.

How has the Heavy Sniper changed the game in Chapter 3 Season 2?

Heavy Sniper in Fortnite has faced a lot of changes in its minor details while maintaining its original stature. The variants around the island are now available in epic and legendary rarity. It deals an average of 150 damage to players.

Heavy Snipers have been given the privilege to inflict up to 1000 damage to buildings as the season focuses on more weapon-heavy vehicles. It also inflicts approximately 600 damage to vehicles such as Tanks.

jimbob @SAlD3Q heavy sniper one shots cars now heavy sniper one shots cars now https://t.co/7CSEGvPwLB

However, due to heavy damage, projectiles fired from the sniper have a lesser bullet drop than other snipers. The weapon can be found in floor loot, chests, supply drops, and vending machines designated in different parts of the island. This provides a fighting chance against the overpowered and sweaty players around Fortnite island.

Edited by Srijan Sen