Where to find Jetpack & Heavy Snipers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Fortnite v20.10 update was recently released and introduced many vital features to the game. It's not as massive or influential as the v20.00 update, but it brings several fan-favorite things into Battle Royale.

While there have been a lot of complaints about what Epic Games has done to sniper rifles, the Heavy Sniper has officially returned to the game. Jetpacks, which were expected to appear in Chapter 3 Season 2, have also been added back. Here's where to find them.

Jetpacks, Heavy Snipers: Where to get them in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Both Jetpacks and Heavy Snipers are now available in regular matches. This includes the new Zero Build playlist. Jetpacks can be obtained from blimps that hover over Tilted Towers, Condo Canyon, Rocky Reels, and other Imagined Order-controlled POIs.

HYPEX @HYPEX Jetpacks are back, can be found in Blimps & also Spicy Chug Splashes are back! Jetpacks are back, can be found in Blimps & also Spicy Chug Splashes are back!

Right now, that's the only place they can be found. They won't be in chests. They'll also likely be surrounded by IO guards and will be difficult to obtain. They'll function pretty much like they always have.

There will be a limit on the amount of gas jetpacks have and players can still take fall damage if they go up too high and let go. They can be dangerous but wildly helpful if used correctly.

Heavy Snipers are back (Image via Epic Games)

Heavy Snipers, on the other hand, will be available in a lot more places. They enter the loot pool and are immediately available in the usual areas: chests, IO chests, supply drops, and floor loot.

HYPEX @HYPEX THE HEAVY SNIPER IS BACK IN ALL 3 RARITIES!



- Damage remains 120/128/132

- Headshot nerfed from 200/200/200 to 180/192/198

- Builds Damage nerfed from 1000/1050/1100 to 600/630/660

- Reload Time buffed from 4.5/4.2/4 to 4/3.8/3.5

- Daels 640+ Damage to Vehicles THE HEAVY SNIPER IS BACK IN ALL 3 RARITIES!- Damage remains 120/128/132- Headshot nerfed from 200/200/200 to 180/192/198- Builds Damage nerfed from 1000/1050/1100 to 600/630/660- Reload Time buffed from 4.5/4.2/4 to 4/3.8/3.5- Daels 640+ Damage to Vehicles https://t.co/ah2fMdcj6Z

Heavy Snipers will be available in Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarities. They return with a few nerfs and buffs in certain aspects, though the weapon has been nerfed. It has these statistics:

Body damage is 120/128/132 (depending on rarity).

Headshots no longer kill as they deal 180/192/198.

Build damage was nerfed to 600/630/660.

It deals 640 damage to vehicles.

They are just the second sniper rifle available this season. Fortnite players were unhappy about the new nerf on the weapon, mainly because it no longer kills with a headshot.

For now, those are the weapon's stats, and it's unlikely they will get buffed back to what they used to be, so loopers will need to adjust to it.

The Fortnite v20.10 update has been released as the downtime was at 4.00 am EST. Gamers can update their app and join the fight against the Imagined Order with two new weapons.

