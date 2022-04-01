Fortnite removes Tanks from Chapter 3 Season 2 Competitive game modes

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has commenced with the introduction of various new items and elements. This ranges from the addition of new guns, vehicles and machinery.

This has set the game back to fun times for both competitive and non-competitive players. The season started with loopers experiencing "no building" where aim and environmental awareness were key.

New POIs, different weapons, and vehicle designs have made loopers experience the season and island in a more innovative and fun way. The most intriguing of them all was the introduction of IO-based Tanks. Tanks were the most used vehicle due to their usefulness in the first week and the amount of balanced damage it provides to loopers.

Tanks have been removed from Competitive game modes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Combat and Stinger SMG damage to players and structures reduced

Combat SMG headshot damage reduced to match the Stinger

Tanks were recently added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 where the vehicle's design is similar to a war tank that was engineered by the Imagined Order. The player base enjoyed the heavy functionality of the tank and used it against opposing loopers. Recently, as Zero Build mode was created as a separate game mode, Tanks were removed from competitive playlists.

This means that Tanks won't be seen in arenas, tournaments and cash cups. This followed with arena points being reset for players to once again compete for the top rank and be the best of the best.

Tanks have been hugely overpowered in the initial days of the season but can deal huge damage to builds in modes where it is enabled. This move made by Epic sparked an outburst as well as a positive appreciation from the competitive community.

Players reaction to this change in competitive

The community's response to this drastic change had a major impact. Players returned positive feedback and thanked Epic for taking this decision as soon as possible. The competitive player base is relieved to find that the removal of tanks from competitive matches is finally active.

Earlier, loopers weren't able to showcase and perform to their very best due to the unfair obstruction the tanks caused. The competitive community has been wanting this move regarding the existence of tanks in the matches.

Were Tanks overpowered in competitive matches?

Even though the tanks weren't broken or unbalanced in Fortnite, they were definitely considered overpowered. It carried heavy firepower and accuracy that became very hard to tackle.

Players used to have a tough time dealing with Tanks due to the high resistance provided by them and overwhelming HP. On top of that, players were equipped with Repair Torches to heal the tanks.

Due to this, the competitive community wasn't able to perform to their very best with building and combat mechanics, while other loopers had a high dependency on Tanks for the win in Fortnite.

