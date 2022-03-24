3 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 weapons worth using (& 3 that are not)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is packed full of content. Floating Imagined Order bases, tanks, parkour mechanics, tactical shields and sprinting, there's so much to take in all at once.

With no-build mechanics at play, Loopers are solely dependent on weapons to help them stay alive and fight off opponents. Unfortunately, not all of them made the cut. While some are amazing in every way possible, others fall short of being useful in most situations.

These Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 weapons are worth using

1) Thermal Scoped AR

Currently, the Thermal Scoped AR is quite possibly one of the best weapons in the game. Given the stats, it functions somewhat like a sniper, allowing players to aim directly at their targets without having to compensate for other factors.

However, its crowning feature is a thermal sight which highlights players and chests among other things. Loopers can use this to their advantage by singling out targets among thick foliage.

2) Remote Explosives

With tanks introduced in the game, they offer stiff resistance to traditional weapons. While they can be killed with bullets, a well-placed Remote Explosive or C4, will do the job with ease.

These explosive items can stick to surfaces and can be detonated from a safe distance, allowing players to bush-camp and eliminate them. However, given their limited throw distance, one will have to be careful when tossing them at an opponent nearby.

3) Combat SMG

The Combat SMG was introduced to the game in Chapter 2 and was obtainable during the Horde Rush LTM. However, players never really got a chance to use it against real opponents.

Now, in Chapter 3 Season 2, the weapon has finally been unvaulted for general use and it shreds players like no one's business. With a common variant inflicting 240 DPS and a magazine size of 32, there's no escaping this spray-and-pray meta.

These Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 weapons are not worth using

1) Drum Shotgun

When it comes to close-range combat weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the Drum Shotgun is not particularly the best one out there. Although the weapon has a 12-round magazine, its accuracy and damage output are questionable.

Unless players come face-to-face with each other (quite literally) in combat, the weapon's shot spreads too wide. This makes it a situational weapon or a last resort in combat.

2) Repair Torch

The Repair Torch is a great utility item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. It allows players to repair their vehicles in a jiffy. Prior to this item being added in, the only way to heal vehicles was with a campfire.

Given its use, readers will be wondering as to why this item is on this list. Well, that's because it does 8-damage to opponents - which makes it unstable as a weapon. Given their poor stats, they're highly unsuitable in most combat encounters.

3) Revolver

Revolvers are an "OG" weapon in Fortnite. They have been in the game since the pre-season era and have rotated in and out of the loot pool every few seasons. It is a hit-scan weapon and features first-shot accuracy.

While these features should make the weapon highly versatile, that's far from the case. With a low rate of fire and six bullets per magazine, the gun is best used only when nothing else is available.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

