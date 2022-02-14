How to improve your Shotgun aim in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Shotguns have been disappointing in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. This is primarily because the Stinger SMG, Machine Pistol, and the MK Seven Assault Rifle are a bit broken.

The Shotguns are indeed balanced, but they cannot match the competency of the spray weapons in Chapter 3. Accordingly, the community is hoping that Epic Games will soon add some decent shotguns to balance the meta.

Until then, here are some ways to improve the shotgun aim in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Tips and tricks to improve Shotgun aim in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) Every shotgun is different

Even though Striker Pump, Heavy Shotgun, and the Auto Shotgun belong to the same weapon category, players must not assume that they work similarly. The weapons clearly have different accuracy, fire rate, damage, and reload speed.

Here are some quick tips for each shotgun in the current season:

Heavy Shotgun: The ADS on this shotgun is great, and surprisingly accurate. It even works at slightly longer distances, so players should always try to aim down sight while using it.

Striker Shotgun: It is better to use this weapon with the OG Double Pump strategy. As it turns out, the time between two bullets fired from two different Striker Pump shotguns is less than the time taken by shooting two rounds from a single gun.

Auto shotgun: This is a relatively slow shotgun and players might make the most out of it with high senstivity settings.

2) Creative mode

Creative mode is a gift for players who want to get better at the game. There are plenty of maps that Fortnite pros use daily to warm up and improve their reflexes, muscle memory, and aim.

Here are some of the best maps and playlists to improve shotgun aim:

Skaavok Aim Trainer: 8022-6842-4965

Head-Shot Only Box Fight: 3329-5130-6548

Xanex60 Aimtrainer: 8313-1274-4702

Late Game Solo Arena playlists

YouTuber itsJerian has talked about his routine to improve shotgun aim in Fortnite in the video embedded below:

3) Trigger discipline

There are several tips that Fortnite players should keep in mind when using any shotgun. One such tip is to have trigger discipline. Before shooting, players must have the patience to aim properly, because as things stand now, missing with a shotgun can be disastrous.

Obviously, this doesn't mean players wait for minutes and let their opponents win. It simply implies finding the perfect time to release the shoot button.

Trigger discipline is a skill that can be developed with time and countless hours of hard work.

Despite all the tips mentioned above, it is still recommended to use shotguns with SMGs in Fortnite Chapter 3. It is unikely that players will be able to one-shot their opponents, and the Stinger SMG's explosiveness is clearly unmatched at the moment.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee