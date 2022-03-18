Fortnite Marvel Zero War comic confirms the war between The Imagined Order and The Seven

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 only a few days away, the upcoming Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comic has been revealed.

While the comic may not tie directly into the storyline of the current day island, there are a few teasers buried in it. It would seem that sometime during Chapter 3 Season 2, Spider-Man, The Foundation, and others will begin their assault against a fortified base.

The Seven storming the Imagined Order (Image via Marvel Zero War comic)

While there aren't any symbols to identify who the base belongs to, the IO Drill makes up for it. Furthermore, based on the Scientist's tapes, it was stated that the Seven would lead the resistance against the Imagined Order.

Given that the Foundation is leading the assault against the base, it is indeed Covert Cavern. The only question that remains to be asked is - Will the events in the comic directly affect the map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

The Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comic sheds light on events that are about to unfold in Chapter 3

Much like Batman Comics, the Zero WAr storyline is probably going to run parallel to the events unfolding on the island. However, without further leaks, it's next to impossible to state what exactly is going to happen. For the time being, only two things can be said with certainty.

1) The Seven are going to attack the Imagined Order

Judging by the artwork, The Seven are going to lay siege to the Imagined Order's base at Covert Cavern. Based on speculation, they are going to destroy or capture the base to stop the earthquakes. Fans might even get to see a showdown between The Foundation and Doctor Slone.

2) The Origin will finally join the ranks of The Seven

Shiina @ShiinaBR



(via @Logan8885_) THE ORIGIN WILL BE PART OF THE UPCOMING FORTNITE X MARVEL COMICS!!(via @iFireMonkey THE ORIGIN WILL BE PART OF THE UPCOMING FORTNITE X MARVEL COMICS!!(via @iFireMonkey & @Logan8885_) https://t.co/fq0m0wiE2O

With The Origin finally being showcased, a total of five members of The Seven have been revealed thus far. Unfortunately, until the comics don't go live, it'll be impossible to figure out how The Origin fits into the storyline and where he's been all this time.

Will there be exclusive cosmetic rewards for those who buy the Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comic?

Justin @Justin_Neagle Wolverine in the Fortnite X Marvel Zero War comic has SLIGHT differences to his costume, so that makes me wonder if Epic will release a reskin in the item shop for players who missed the C2S4 Battle Pass 🤔 Wolverine in the Fortnite X Marvel Zero War comic has SLIGHT differences to his costume, so that makes me wonder if Epic will release a reskin in the item shop for players who missed the C2S4 Battle Pass 🤔 https://t.co/muplZOBfii

Given that Batman x Fortnite Zero Point Comics featured redeemable rewards, there is a high possibility of exclusives being added in with the Zero War comic as well. However, for the time being, there are no leaks to confirm the same.

Nevertheless, if there were any rewards, it would probably be another Spider-Man skin and quite possibly a variation of the Wolverine outfit. Given that The Origin is vital to the storyline, the skin will not be part of the collaboration.

