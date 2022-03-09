The Imagined Order may be building a robot army for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The island of Fortnite is being overrun by the Imagined Order. Guards can be found all over the map, and with a stronghold firmly established, more is yet to come. However, the developers decided to remove a few of them from the island out of the blue.

The IO Guards who patrolled the island in a car has been disabled. They were codenamed "Monkey Grave," and looked nothing like the other guards in-game. In fact, they were more player-like than NPC.

Who were the "Monkey Grave" and why have they been removed from Fortnite?

These "Monkey Grave" Imagined Order guards patrolled the island in their car. When they would get close to players, they'd exit their vehicles and engage in combat. Additionally, they would even refuel their vehicle and emote from time to time.

Despite being so unique in functionality, not much is known about them. However, given how they look, it's evident that they are not humanoids but rather androids. Prototypes of new units that the IO has been working on.

While it can't be said for certain why they were removed, it's likely that their trial phase on the island has concluded. The IO now has enough field data to analyze and implement it in their system.

They will likely be added to the game in huge numbers at the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. While one can argue that the IO has no need for androids, there's a valid reason why they might be investing in this technology.

The Imagined Order is preparing for an imminent attack in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

While on the surface, things seem quiet, there is an arms race in progress on the island. The IO is rapidly mobilizing their forces and bringing in new equipment, such as tanks, to fight The Seven.

Even though The Seven don't have numbers on their side, they are far superior technologically. To put it into perspective, if The Foundation could fight off the entire garrison within the IO base while rescuing Jones, the entire team is capable of much more.

Even though IO Guards have proven to be capable combatants, they are no match against The Seven. This is why more androids are likely to spawn on the island very soon. In addition to androids, newer battle-tech and a dedicated IO-themed loot pool may also be added in.

