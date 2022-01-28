Who is the Origin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite is more than five years old, and since its inception, it has knitted its lore tightly, allowing the community to come together as the stories of a season unfold. Chapter 3 is executing the lore with precision, and new questions are being asked about the future of the island.

Agent Jonesy is a central character in the Fortnite lore, and the community believes that there is a lot more to this character that is still a mystery. New speculation has emerged that believes that Agent Jonesy is the actual identity of the Origin in Fortnite.

Eren_Yeager2708 @SuperAysaf #fortnite I have a theory that the Origin might be Jonesy The First. He says that he's the original and the new 7 member revealed is the The Origin. Its a little theory I made, it maybe wrong but this new chapter is filled with theories and secrets I have a theory that the Origin might be Jonesy The First. He says that he's the original and the new 7 member revealed is the The Origin. Its a little theory I made, it maybe wrong but this new chapter is filled with theories and secrets😉😝#fortnite https://t.co/AhvXPmP3LF

With the return of the Imagined Order in Chapter 3, more revelations are foreseen as the Seven are expected to clash once again with Dr. Slone's minions. During this clash over dominance on the island, the Origin's story might get the foundation that the community has long waited for.

Agent Jonesy might be The Origin in Fortnite Chapter 3

For the longest time, there have been rumors about Agent Jonesy's involvement with the Seven. After the Chapter 3 launch, where the Seven came to the rescue of Jonesy, fans started a new discussion that stated Jonesy might be the founder of the Seven.

For those unaware, the Origin is the founder of the Seven, and the character's identity is still unknown. Epic Games released a survey for the character's looks, and according to the most popular one, it ties the Origin with the Kymera aliens of the Last Reality.

The discussion went live on Reddit, where the theory of Jonesy being the Origin was first initiated. However, the original post was removed by the officials of the subreddit.

G2 MAG380 @OGMAG380 Theory: Jonsey is the Origin and that is why he needs to be alive. He doesn't know this yet, but in the future, travels to the past, and becomes the founder of the Seven, triggering the events that leads to the current day. The whole story is a bootstrap paradox. #FortNite #… Theory: Jonsey is the Origin and that is why he needs to be alive. He doesn't know this yet, but in the future, travels to the past, and becomes the founder of the Seven, triggering the events that leads to the current day. The whole story is a bootstrap paradox. #FortNite #… https://t.co/AiFC3niDNc

Based on the theory, Jonesy is himself not aware of his identity, but in the future, he gets to travel to the past, and there he creates the Seven, thereby starting the chain of events as loopers know in the present.

Agent Jonesy also mentioned Genō once during the Zero Crisis Finale, and since then, the community has wondered about the character's identity. There is a theory that suggests that Genō is the other name for the Origin, as Genō stands for Gen 0 or Generation Zero, which is the 'origin.'

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko This Member of The Seven (Possibly The Origin) has a design that resembles the Cube Queen's Helmet as well as Cubic Energy coming out of his hands! #Fortnite This Member of The Seven (Possibly The Origin) has a design that resembles the Cube Queen's Helmet as well as Cubic Energy coming out of his hands! #Fortnite https://t.co/NETqGInpV0

Since there is no official footing into these theories, it is hard to believe either one of them. However, all of these rumors seem to knit quite perfectly with the current lore. Loopers will have to wait to find out the reality of the Origin in Fortnite.

