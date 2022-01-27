The Seven in Fortnite and Cube Queen may be frenemies, new evidence shows

Fortnite introduces visitors who exploit the Zero Point and protectors who defeat the visitors every season. Ever since it was exposed in The Zero Crisis Finale, The Seven showed up to the island and helped Agent Jones contain it. Hence, the alliance of the loopers and The Seven began in Chapter 2.

Before this, The Sevens had previously helped the loopers defeat the Polar Peak monster in Chapter 1 and rifted the loopers into another reality in Season X Live Event.

But in the aftermath of Chapter 2 Season 8, they faced a much bigger foe who was consuming the Zero Point and bringing upon The Last Reality, The Cube Queen.

When The Foundation and the rest of The Seven stepped in to save the loopers and Agent Jones, they flipped the island, which caused the Cube Queen to drown in the water. But recent leaks show that she might still be alive and play a crucial role in becoming frenemies with The Seven.

The Seven and Cube Queen in Fortnite Chapter 3 might be frenemies

A recent leak emerged, showing a close-up shot of Fortnite Chapter 2 island being flipped and The Cube Queen "being rifted" instead of drowning in the water. This changes the speculation by the community over the death of the Queen, who brought upon the last reality.

Loopers have been pondering upon the whereabouts of the Cube Queen ever since the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. It looks like they may have started speculating that if she had rifted during the flipping of the island, where would she rift to?

There has been speculation that the Cube Queen is waiting for her chance to strike, but this time at Imagined Order. As of now, the Seven and loopers have teamed up to break the loop of Zero Point and defeat the IO. On the other hand, the Cube Queen desires to take back the control of the Zero Point from the hands of Dr. Slone.

HYPEX @HYPEX POSSIBLY OUR FIRST LOOK AT THE 5th MEMBER OF THE 7!! (& 2 new IO Guards) POSSIBLY OUR FIRST LOOK AT THE 5th MEMBER OF THE 7!! (& 2 new IO Guards) https://t.co/gyqKXtkc37

With the release of a recent Fortnite leak, players can visualize and see a new member of the Seven. The Fifth in the Seven order can be seen with hands filled with a purple aura with cubes compared to the Cube Queen's powers.

This leak has sparked speculation that the fifth member of the Sevens might have drawn powers from the Cube Queen, or it might be the Queen herself in The Seven's gear.

Power of the Cubes in Fortnite

Kevin The Cube made its appearance in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5. At first, players imagined it to be a random occurrence on the island, which was playful, but things took a darker turn.

Kevin gradually progressed and moved towards Loot Lake and dissolved in it. However, loopers finally realized that Kevin was not at all friendly when it consumed a fraction of the Fortnite POI.

The loopers finally realized that Kevin was a sentient entity within its own right, which got the players thinking that The Sideways comprises cube-shaped beings.

It had been confirmed by The Foundation earlier that the Cubes were hunting the Zero Point to absorb its power. It has taken several forms but has spent most of its time as a large purple cube, deflecting bullets and hurting players who attempt to go near it or heals them in the vicinity.

After revealing multiple cubes during Fortnite Operation: Sky Fire, the Cubes were seen as a golden version, deactivated, and then as a rebooted blue version. In the end, The Foundation reversed the geographic orientation of the island, causing it to flip, resulting in the Cube Queen's disappearance from Fortnite.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the ever-progressing story and The Scientist's mission of reuniting lost members of The Seven, loopers may see the Fifth Member and lift the curtain on speculation with its relation to The Cube Queen.

Edited by R. Elahi