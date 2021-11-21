The entire Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 storyline recap - Things to know before jumping into Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 is right around the corner, which means several OG players are planning to return. There are many players who might not have played Chapter 2 Season 8, or simply didn't pay attention to the storyline. Fret not, for here is everything a player needs to know before jumping into the next Chapter.

After the painful betrayal by Dr. Slone, during the Operation: Sky Fire live event for the last chapter, players discovered something interesting inside the alien mothership. The Last Reality reintroduced the cubes to Fortnite as players blew up the mothership.

After the aliens, the island now had a new problem. Three rogue cubes found themselves stationed on the island. On top of this, players also witnessed the "Sideways".

Everything that happened in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Cubes, Sideways, Dr. Slone, and a mysterious Queen pretty much sums up everything that players need to know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The season started with Dr. Slone taking a piece of alien tech from the aftermath and setting forth on a journey with an IO convoy.

It took players weeks to figure out where Dr. Slone was headed before she finally reached the **Redacted** Bunker. This was one of the most exciting moments in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players finally witnessed the secret bunker being opened, months after it first appeared.

#Fortnite Well, the bunker is open😳🔎Unfortunately not a big monster whatis in it as many thought🐉🥺But Dr. Slone seems to be making a plan🕵🏾‍♀️📒Just wait and drink tea🍵*Or eat popcorn, like our werewolf buddy here*🍿🤭 #Fortnite Season8 #Fortnite Cubed Well, the bunker is open😳🔎Unfortunately not a big monster whatis in it as many thought🐉🥺But Dr. Slone seems to be making a plan🕵🏾‍♀️📒Just wait and drink tea🍵*Or eat popcorn, like our werewolf buddy here*🍿🤭#Fortnite #FortniteSeason8 #FortniteCubed https://t.co/9BxCIAll90

Dr. Slone decided to set up her base and hatch her plans from the secret bunker in Fortnite. However, it was certainly a bit of a disappointment, because players expected much more from the grand reveal.

Golden, Blue, and Kevin the Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Players were already familiar with Kevin the Cube in Fortnite. Therefore, when the cube appeared in Chapter 2 Season 8, players were extremely happy. The nostalgia was accompanied by two new cubes- a blue one and a yellow one.

Trouble began when the purple and the yellow cubes started circling the map. After a few slow movements, the cubes started interacting with each other, giving birth to newer and smaller purple cubes. This was the start of the spread of the Corruption in Fortnite that has slowly spread across the map.

HYPEX @HYPEX @ImPeQu) Cube Town Corruption that I talked about earlier will look like this when it reaches 100%, it'll slowly build up until the 5th of December! (via @zatheo_ Cube Town Corruption that I talked about earlier will look like this when it reaches 100%, it'll slowly build up until the 5th of December! (via @zatheo_ & @ImPeQu) https://t.co/t4iOyZl4U2

The cubes finally reached the center of the map and met at the Convergence. Here, they started transforming into the Cube Pyramid in Fortnite, which will be complete by the time the season ends.

Sideways and the Cube Queen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

One of the most interesting sightings when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 began were the brown patches on the map. These areas often had rifts that led players to an alternate dimension known as the Sideways. This dimension was ruled by Cube Monsters, and players could find the Sideways weapons here.

Little did players know that these monsters had a master, which was none other than the secret battle pass skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The Cube Queen arrived in the latter half of the season and made her intentions clear from the start.

The Cube Queen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is determined to watch the reality burn. She will leave no stone unturned as she hovers over the Cube Pyramid and unleashes destruction on the island.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 'The End' live event to arrive soon

The current season ends on December 5th. Players will once again see the Black Hole from Chapter 1, as they wait for Fortnite Chapter 3 to arrive on December 7th. However, before all this happens, players will experience one last live event from Chapter 2.

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol. Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol.

Naruto and Team 7 have joined Dr. Slone and the players to defend the island from the Wrath of the Cube Queen. This will lead them to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 'The End' live event, that will most likely take place on December 4th. The Cube Queen, Dr. Slone, and the fate of the island comes down to this moment.

