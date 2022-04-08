Real-life Fortnite Boogie Bomb challenge is so awkward; it's difficult to watch

When it comes to trends in Fortnite, there's a lot of inspiration taken from real-life and vice versa. At times, these trends turn out to be amazing in every way possible. At other times, they become 'cringe' and feature on the 'Cringetopia' subreddit. This article is about one of those trends that went wrong.

A YouTube channel called DavidsTV in 2018 published a video that featured a toy version of the Boogie Bomb from the game. For the uninitiated, this utility item, when thrown, caused the target to stop doing whatever they were doing and break into dance. During this duration, they were unable to do anything else.

The good folks over at DavidsTV wanted to do something similar. Their aim was to affect as many people as possible with the 'Boogie Bomb' in real-life and get them to do a Fortnite dance. Here's what they said:

"We are going to Boogie Bomb people. We're going to go into the Spirit Halloween store and stand in front of random people, put it on (the Boogie Bomb grenade) and say, "You've just been Boogie Bombed." We don't know how it's going to go, but we're excited to get a Boogie Bomb, so we're using it! This is the Boogie Bomb challenge in real-life."

While the family is rather enthusiastic about the challenge, the bystanders (store employees) who are unwillingly pulled in are far from excited. While they do cooperate, it's probably because it's their job. Nevertheless, by the time the video ends, the hype is long gone, and not many people partake in the challenge. However, this is not where the story ends.

Reddit community makes fun of real-life Fortnite Boogie bomb challenge

As aforementioned, although the video is from 2018, the subreddit known as 'Cringetopia' discovered the video two months ago. Following the discovery, it was posted by a user called Lucifer7059, and a poll was created to understand how people felt about it.

Well, according to the poll, the video was officially dubbed 'cringeworthy' with 45 votes stating the same. Based on the general comments in the thread, it's safe to assume that those who didn't vote also share the same sentiments as the poll's results. One user by the name of SPIDERYMANTIS21 wrote:

"If this was like a group of teenagers, then it would be funny and cringe. But when it's an entire family, the effectiveness just drops."

Keeping the 'cringe' factor aside, many users take a look at the darker side of such videos. Based on comments pertaining to the subject, the children featured in the video are having their day-to-day lives posted online for revenue. Given their age, they are unable to legally consent or give their approval in such matters.

Nevertheless, that's probably for the parents to decide. Keeping these controversies aside, not all Fortnite challenges work out well in real-life. Some are better left in the game and for good reason. Thankfully, nowadays, seeing a challenge from the game being executed in real-life is rather rare.

Edited by Shaheen Banu