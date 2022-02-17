Ranking the top 10 Fortnite controversies of all time

The popularity of Fortnite and its battle royale mode has often been overshadowed by controversy. Whether it happens because of Epic Games, a glitch that was found, or players taking things a bit too far, controversy has not strayed away from the BR title.

Fortnite is arguably in the best state it has ever been with the arrival of Chapter 3, but that doesn't take away from the messes that were made on its way to being one of the most recognizable games ever.

Biggest controversies in Fortnite history

10) Planes

Planes were a devastating addition to the game (Image via Epic Games)

Planes were a fun addition to Fortnite, but they divided the community. Competitive players hated it, while casual players would use it to wreak havoc across the island.

At first, they seemed unstoppable. They could break through structures, carry an entire squad, and rain gunfire down on enemies from above. This led to a ton of discourse on social media.

9) Lack of attention to Save The World

A promotional image for Save the World (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite started with Save the World. The feature was prevalent but was soon overtaken by the battle royale mode we all know and love today. The BR launch stirred this controversy.

Many resources went in to make the battle royale mode the best it could be. In turn, that took resources away from Save the World and its loyal player base. The game's very own forums have seen a ton of backlash to this.

8) Impostor mode

Just a short while ago, Among Us was the most popular game on the planet. It brought social deduction games to the forefront, and everyone was trying to capitalize on the success.

Fortnite eventually got its own Impostor mode, which many claimed to be a direct copy of Among Us. The Among Us devs tweeted their disappointment, and Epic Games has been called out ever since.

7) Vulgarity towards Donald Mustard

Donald Mustard is the CCO of Epic Games (Image via Donald Mustard Twitter)

Donald Mustard is the Chief Creative Officer of Epic Games. His work in Fortnite has made the game what it is today, but some players lack appreciation for what he has helped build.

A pro player told Donald to take his own life at one point. This got the player's entire team disqualified from the tournament. The controversy behind it was whether the teammates who had nothing to do with the comments should have been disqualified

6) Removing siphon

Stephano @Stephan85964409 Remember around this time a couple years ago fortnite added siphon to pubs literal PEAK fn. Remember around this time a couple years ago fortnite added siphon to pubs literal PEAK fn.

Health was given upon elimination with the siphon feature in Fortnite. This was one of the more popular additions in terms of features, but Epic Games had it removed.

The backlash was inevitable as Epic Games took it away to downscale the aggressive nature the game had turned into in casual lobbies. Fans of siphon were not happy with the decision.

5) Slow response to hacked accounts

alfi @alfi_rl_ @EpicGames @epictalent @EpicGames Pls i need your help i cant get through to your support and i need your guys help as soon as possible i think my account either got hacked and sold or someone deleted it but iv put so much time into rocket league and fortnite on that account @EpicGames @epictalent @EpicGames Pls i need your help i cant get through to your support and i need your guys help as soon as possible i think my account either got hacked and sold or someone deleted it but iv put so much time into rocket league and fortnite on that account

Hacking is an unfortunate norm in this day of technological advances. Players often find themselves on the wrong end of someone hacking and stealing their account or personal information.

Epic Games was notoriously slow in the early days of Fortnite's hacking scandals. Players who had their accounts hacked noted that Epic Games sometimes took weeks to respond to the problem.

4) Mechs

Mechs were an unwelcomed addition (Image via Epic Games)

The addition of B.R.U.T.E to Fortnite will go down in the history books as one of the most hated updates the gaming industry has ever seen. Adding these mechs was highly unpopular.

The overpowered and nearly invincible machine could see a player use one from start to finish without taking much damage. The fact that a glitch made them invisible was even more terrifying.

3) The launch of Fortnite

One of the original promotional images for the battle royale mode (Image via Epic Games)

The creation of Fortnite Battle Royale in and of itself is a controversy. The BR genre has not yet taken off because the famous Epic Games creation caused it.

Instead, fans of PUBG and mods in DayZ and H1Z1 just saw it as a cartoony ripoff. It now has a place in the argument for the best game ever, but it was frowned upon first.

2) Legal battles

Apple and Epic Games have been going at it for some time now (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has found itself in several legal battles because of Fortnite. They have sued a teenager for cheating, taken Google and Apple to court for their mobile versions, and have been sued by celebrities.

Dances used for emotes saw them taken to court by Alfonso Ribero and 2 Milly because their signature dances were added to the BR without their approval.

1) Infinity Blade

The Infinity Blade atop Polar Peak (Image via Epic Games)

While the Infinity Blade controversy may not have had the largest repercussions, it is undoubtedly the one that caused the biggest uproar. The addition of this weapon was utterly despised.

It granted boosted speed, more health, and incredible damage to those who managed to take it from Polar Peak. The big problem came from being added to the game right when the Winter Royale qualifiers began.

