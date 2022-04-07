Fortnite developer Epic Games and LEGO join forces to make the Metaverse children-friendly 

Fortnite developer Epic Games and toy production company LEGO have entered a long-term partnership. The unexpected announcement came through a recent news release by Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

HYPEX @HYPEX LEGO x Epic Games



"LEGO & Epic Games are entering a long-term partnership to shape the future of the metaverse to make it safe and fun for children and families and build an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages to enjoy together." LEGO x Epic Games"LEGO & Epic Games are entering a long-term partnership to shape the future of the metaverse to make it safe and fun for children and families and build an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages to enjoy together." https://t.co/K8IaGObUhV

There is no denying that Metaverse is the future. Apart from real life, people will maintain a virtual life where they interact with brands, games, and content creators.

Even though any significant developments related to the Metaverse are yet to take place, Epic Games and LEGO have revealed their intentions to make the virtual world safe for children and families.

Fortnite developer appreciates LEGO for its family-friendly ventures

In a blog post by Epic Games, Tim Sweeney said:

"The LEGO Group has captivated the imagination of children and adults through creative play for nearly a century, and we are excited to come together to build a space in the metaverse that’s fun, entertaining, and made for kids and families."

CEO of the LEGO group, Niels B Christiansen, seems to be an equally big supporter of Epic Games and child safety. He believes that kids can learn life-long skills such as creativity, collaboration and communication through digital platforms.

Ali-A @OMGitsAliA Epic Games x LEGO!



This partnership is amazing. They're teaming up to create a safe place for kids to play in the metaverse. Epic Games x LEGO!This partnership is amazing. They're teaming up to create a safe place for kids to play in the metaverse. https://t.co/xEIy1HqFlG

LEGO has protected children's right to safe physical play for decades, and is now eager to solidify itself in the Metaverse as well.

How will Epic Games and LEGO ensure a family-friendly environment in the Metaverse?

Both Epic Games and LEGO have agreed to three major principles that will ensure that their ventures in the Metaverse are safe for children:

Protect children’s right to play by making safety and wellbeing a priority.

Safeguard children’s privacy by putting their best interests first.

Empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience.

Fortnite developer Epic Games is confident about its expertise in building games that are age-appropriate. It is safe to assume that the company's global influence will increase significantly with the recent release of Unreal Engine 5 for all creators.

FBRFeed @FortniteBRFeed Epic Games announces a new partnership with The LEGO Group to "Build a Place for Kids to Play in the Metaverse".



LEGO & Epic will combine their extensive experience to ensure that the next iteration of the internet is designed from the outset with the wellbeing of kids in mind. Epic Games announces a new partnership with The LEGO Group to "Build a Place for Kids to Play in the Metaverse".LEGO & Epic will combine their extensive experience to ensure that the next iteration of the internet is designed from the outset with the wellbeing of kids in mind. https://t.co/Fzr5utGZ62

At the other end of the spectrum, LEGO has incentivized children to use their creativity and make the most out of their LEGO blocks. The franchise is definitely unmatched in terms of safety and quality.

From the looks of it, Epic Games and LEGO have a common goal of making Metaverse games that motivate children to create things or content. Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite's Creative mode are the perfect examples of such games in current times.

However, these games are definitely not 'safe' for children. Their communities are largely considered toxic, and the developers at Epic Games and LEGO must come up with a more uncontroversial alternative.

Edited by R. Elahi