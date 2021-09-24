Fortnite Birthday Quests: Where to dance in front of cakes and earn a free reward

Fortnite players have a ton of new quests to undertake as the fourth birthday of the title is in a couple of days. Players can take part in the birthday celebrations, and by completing a few simple quests, they will earn a lot of free rewards.

The fourth birthday celebration will be held from September 24 at 9:00 AM ET to September 28 at 2:00 AM ET. Epic Games announced the timings for the event in the same blog that introduced the new Armored Walls in the game.

By completing a few simple quests over four days, players will be rewarded with various cosmetics like backblings, pickaxes, and more.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fortnite's 4th Birthday



From September 24 at 9 AM ET to September 28 at 2 AM ET, eat Birthday Cakes for Health and Shield and throw Birthday Presents (the good kind of Cube) to free their loot.



Rewards:

- 4 Me??? Backbling

- Hooplah Hammer Pickaxe

One of the quest involves dancing in front of cakes on the island. While it is easy, players who do not know the location of the newly added cakes on the island will find it difficult to complete the quest. This article will list all 13 locations where players have to go and play a dance emote to complete the challenge.

Tracking the Birthday cake in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Birthday cakes are available all over the island, in fact in 13 different locations. While it might be difficult to miss out on every one of them, players need to locate four from the 13.

Below are all the locations of every Birthday cake that has been added to Fortnite island to celebrate the fourth birthday of the title:

Players need to travel to the marked locations to find birthday cakes and complete the quest for the event (Image via Twitter/@JayKeyFN)

Misty Meadows,

Lazy Lake

Catty Corner

Retail Row

Dirty Docks

Steamy Stacks

Corny Crops

Craggy Cliffs

Pleasant Park

Coral Castle

Believer Beach

Holly Hedges

Sludgy Swamps

Players will have to go near the cake and emote to complete the quest. Do the same thing four times, and a notification should pop up to confirm that the quest has been completed.

Fortnite players can move on to the other quests they need to complete to unlock all the free rewards given in this Birthday event.

