How to get Fortnite Birthday rewards for free in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has a lot of surprises up its sleeve. It has only been over a week since the new season has come out and players have already experienced a lot. This includes new collaborations with fashion studios to mysterious happenings on the island.

Importantly, Kevin the Cube is back and it seems like it is giving birth to mini-cubes all over the island along with the Golden Cube.

Amidst all of this, players should not forget that it's Fortnite's birthday on September 27, 2021. On the occasion of its fourth birthday, Fortnite has announced that players will be rewarded with multiple free rewards.

Complete quests in Fortnite and take part in fourth birthday celebrations to earn free rewards

Fortnite has announced a new Armored Wall that will be added to the game in the latest update. On the same blog, Epic Games has also provided information about Fortnite's 4th birthday celebrations.

The celebrations will take place from September 24 at 9 AM ET to September 28 at 2 AM ET. Players are expected to consume birthday cakes for health and shield on these days. They can also throw presents to discover the loot inside when they drop into matches during these four days.

Fortnite is going to add a few Birthday Quests that players will have to complete to earn the rewards. These quests are not in the game, but they have been leaked by dataminers. Below are the quests Fortnite players can complete to earn free rewards:

Throw Birthday Presents

Dance in front of Cakes

Consume Birthday Cakes in different matches

Collect resources from balloon decorations

Below are all the rewards players will unlock after completing the birthday quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8:

4 Me??? Back Bling

Hooplah Hammer Pickaxe

4? Score! Emoticon!

Cakes and presents are expected to be added to the ground loot to celebrate this special occasion. These new items are usually found in every major POI and players should be able to complete all the challenges fairly quickly.

