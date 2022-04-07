8 best Fortnite Traversal emotes you can get 

Since its inception, Fortnite has seen thousands of emotes. There are all kinds of emotes ranging from Uncommon to Legendary, and they have all kinds of features. There are musical emotes, dance emotes, collaborative emotes, traversal emotes, and more.

Traversal emotes are among the most unique because players can move while performing them instead of having to stay stationary. It doesn't really provide much of an advantage or have an effect on gameplay, but they are pretty cool. Here are the best ones available.

Top traversal emotes available in Fortnite

8) Cartwheelin'

Cartwheelin' is a Rare traversal emote that was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 9. While the term rare does refer to its rarity (it's a blue emote), it also refers to how long it's been since anyone has purchased it. It has been absent for over 750 days, which makes it one of the rarest emotes.

7) Moon Bounce

Moon Bounce was introduced in Chapter 1 Season X. It recently returned after a long absence, and players were able to grab it. Many players were excited for it because it's one of the coolest emotes. The ability to bounce around in low gravity is pretty cool, even if it's not very helpful.

6) Cluck Strut

The Chapter 1 Season 9 battle pass introduced Fortnite players to one of the coolest emotes of all time: Cluck Strut. Walking like a chicken in-game is pretty hilarious. The only downside is that anyone who didn't get it then is out of luck.

5) Slalom Style

This emote is one of the newest traversal emotes in all of Fortnite. It was added to the Item Shop just 75 days ago, so it's pretty fresh. It's one of the rare musical and traversal emotes as Ski by Young Thug and Gunna plays in the background.

4) Llama Conga

Llama Conga was introduced in Chapter 1 Season X and was last seen almost a year ago. It's a great traversal emote, but what makes it better is that it secretly might be a collaborative emote. The video above looks an awful lot like the emote and it's been said that it was inspired by the movie.

3) Dribblin'

Chapter 2 Season 6 introduced one of the best emotes of all time. Fortnite has had several quality basketball emotes, but introducing one where the player can actually move around is a stroke of genius. It was last seen a little over a month ago.

2) Gangnam Style

Another musically traversal emote, Gangnam Style allows players to do the iconic dance while moving forward. The dance has been popular since the song came out in the early 2010s, so it makes sense for it to be one of the most popular in-game Fortnite emotes.

1) I Like To Move It

The best traversal emote is also a musical one. The song I Like To Move It plays in the background, which is both a nod to the song and to the popular Madagascar movie series in which a similar dance occurs. It was last seen just over 30 days ago.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

