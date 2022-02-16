Rare Fortnite emotes are about to re-enter the Item Shop at an alarming rate

Some Fortnite emotes have been rare for a long time. Emotes like Fresh, Tidy and Rambunctious that have been absent for over 1,100 days could be returning soon to put an end to that status.

Naturally, no one knows when these emotes will return. However, it appears that Epic Games has been reintroducing rare emotes more lately.

Additionally, a new leak suggests that a community vote will begin today on which emote to bring back to the Item Shop. One could expect the players to vote for the rarest option of the three. Here's what players need to know.

Fortnite to introduce fan vote for emotes and reintroduce rare ones

Shiina @ShiinaBR



You can vote 5 times a day until February 23. The emote with the most votes will be put in the Item Shop!



I believe this voting is related to the NBA collaboration. SOURCES: Starting tomorrow at 10am ET, there will be an "Emote Voting" event hosted in the Creative Hub.You can vote 5 times a day until February 23. The emote with the most votes will be put in the Item Shop!I believe this voting is related to the NBA collaboration. SOURCES: Starting tomorrow at 10am ET, there will be an "Emote Voting" event hosted in the Creative Hub. 👀You can vote 5 times a day until February 23. The emote with the most votes will be put in the Item Shop!I believe this voting is related to the NBA collaboration.

The leak comes courtesy of ShiinaBR, a well-known leaker in the Fortnite community. She stated that the fan vote will commence today at around 10.00 pm EST. The vote will last until next week.

She suggests that it might be related to the NBA 75 collaboration, but that's more speculative. If Fortnite is reintroducing rare emotes, a fan vote makes the most sense.

Naturally, of the options, players will gravitate towards the rarer emotes. Bringing them back would decrease that rarity, but players who don't have them probably won't mind that.

Fan votes have happened in the past (Image via Epic Games)

Additionally, rare emotes have already been returning to the Item Shop frequently lately. Moon Bounce, which was added to the most recent shop cycle, had been missing for a long time before returning.

Several other rare emotes have returned in recent cycles, too. If this trend continues, there won't be many rare emotes left. This could be disappointing for players who already have them, but Epic Games and other players likely won't mind.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



My SAC is "Shiina" - Your support helps me a lot! #Ad Moon Bounce has returned after 734 days!!My SAC is "Shiina" - Your support helps me a lot! Moon Bounce has returned after 734 days!! 🔥My SAC is "Shiina" - Your support helps me a lot! ❤️ #Ad https://t.co/FyCnKFjKrn

Here are a few popular emotes that have been missing for a long time that may return soon:

Fresh

Rambunctious

Tidy

Fanciful

Rawr

Breezy

Sprinkler

Cartwheelin'

Lazy Shuffle

Fortnite players should keep a close eye on the Item Shop in the coming days and be sure to vote in the fan vote as soon as it goes live.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar