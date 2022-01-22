3 Fortnite emotes that are quickly gaining popularity (& 3 that nobody uses anymore)

There are hundreds of emotes to choose from in Fortnite. Each is unique and brings a certain charm to the game. However, with so many to choose from, players might wonder which has stayed relevant after all this time.

Sadly, not all of them have. With each new season, older emotes are slowly forgotten while new ones are embraced. While there are exceptions to this rule, they are few and far between.

These Fortnite emotes quickly gained popularity

1) Mwahaha

The Mwahaha emote was added to the game during Chapter 3 Season 1. It can be obtained by unlocking it on the current season's Battle Pass. While the origins of this emote are unclear, the community can't get enough of it. Players can be seen using it in every match.

2) Rollie

The Rollie emote was introduced during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. It can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks when listed in the item shop. Inspired by Ayo & Teo, the emote is still going strong despite being old. Now and then, a player can be spotted using it in-game.

3) It's...you?

The "It's...you?" emote was added to the game during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. It can only be obtained via the Battle Pass. While the emote itself is nothing spectacular, what makes it special is that it's associated with pop culture and Spider-Man. Put those things together and the popularity is assured.

These Fortnite emotes will soon be forgotten

1) Wiggle

The Wiggle emote is an "OG" emote was added in Season 3. When listed in the Item Shop, it can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks. Back in the day, every player in the lobby had this emote. However, with trends changing over time, better emotes have replaced this one.

2) Never Gonna

The Never Gonna emote was introduced to the game during Chapter 2 Season 1. Players can purchase it for 500 V-Bucks when listed. Although this Icon Series emote was popular when it first came out, over time, the "meme" trend associated with it has faded.

3) Drop The Bass

Drop the Bass was introduced to the game during Chapter 1 Season 6. When listed in the item shop, the emote costs 800 V-Bucks. What made this emote highly sought after was the floating turntable and music associated with it. Sadly, over time, it has become mundane and repetitive.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions only.

Edited by Srijan Sen