4 Fortnite skins that were only available once in the Item Shop

One thing that makes Fortnite unique is the time-specific availability of unique skins. Developers constantly drop new cosmetic items, whether they be skins, bundles, gliders, or more. Given their niche status, the hype around these items is usually intense.

This is partially due to how Epic Games manages its inventory. The company has a unique way of managing the Item Shop inventory to ensure skins remain popular with new and old crowds.

While skins come and go, some are so rare that they only appear once in the Item Shop. These skins are highly coveted for obvious reasons.

These Fortnite skins are yet to return to the Item Shop

1) Aerial Assault Trooper

This rare outfit has stood to its name and is by far the rarest skin in the game. In Season 1, the Aerial Assault skin was available to all from the Season Shop after reaching Level 15. However, the skin hasn't been seen for very long now and is not owned by many players.

2) Renegade Raider

Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 1 was packed with skins that haven't returned to the game ever since. Among them is the Renegade Raider skin. Players could only get the skin by reaching level 20. That would unlock the opportunity to buy it. Players were able to buy the skin for 1,200 V-Bucks.

3) Infiltrator

This rare skin was first added to the shop during Chapter 1 Season 1. The skin was available for 1,200 V-Bucks. Only OG players have this skin, and you might also come across a few lobbies.

4) Vector

The Vector skin was from the Total Control set, which was added during Chapter 1 Season 9. The skin was listed for 1,200 V-Bucks in the item shop and has not returned to the game ever since, making it one of the rarest Fortnite skins of all time.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

